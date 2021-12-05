NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 13 Games

Before the thirteenth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 13 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 89-90. That’s slightly better than the BGN community, which is 87-92.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 13 GAMES

NEW YORK GIANTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-6.5): Tua Tagovailoa has been playing some of his best football recently. Never been the biggest believer in him but he inspires more confidence than Mike Glennon does. The Giants scored just 13 points despite coming up with FOUR takeaways last week. Their offense is highly suspect. PICK: Dolphins -6.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Giants +6.5

Dolphins -6.5 vote view results 18% Giants +6.5 (4 votes)

81% Dolphins -6.5 (18 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-9.5) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Texans are listless. They’re also 1-15 in their last 16 games against Indy. They’re not winning this game. It’s just a question of whether the Colts will cover. And they will. PICK: Colts -9.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Colts -9.5

Texans +9.5 vote view results 92% Colts -9.5 (24 votes)

7% Texans +9.5 (2 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-7) at DETROIT LIONS: The Lions are also looking listless. The Vikes have potential to disappoint but Kirk Cousins typically takes care of the bad teams.

Poll Which bet do you like more? Vikings -7

Lions +7 vote view results 62% Vikings -7 (17 votes)

37% Lions +7 (10 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-5.5) at NEW YORK JETS: A little interesting to see this line drop to 5.5 after it opened with the Eagles as seven-point favorites. Perhaps the result of Gardner Minshew filling in for Jalen Hurts. But Philly should still be able to win comfortably with their backup quarterback. The Jets’ defense is terrible. New York is the worst team in the league at covering the spread (3-8). PICK: Eagles -5.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Eagles -5.5

Jets +5.5 vote view results 83% Eagles -5.5 (25 votes)

16% Jets +5.5 (5 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

ARIZONA CARDINALS (-7.5) at CHICAGO BEARS: Andy Dalton? More like Dandy Dalton. Just kidding. He’s pretty bad and so are the Bears. The Cards are getting a boost with the return of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona should be able to easily win this game. PICK: Cardinals -7.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cardinals -7.5

Bears +7.5 vote view results 71% Cardinals -7.5 (15 votes)

28% Bears +7.5 (6 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3): The Chargers would lose this game if they were favored. But since people have gone back to not believing in them, they’re going to draw people back in. Only to disappoint again down the road. PICK: Chargers +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Chargers +3

Bengals -3 vote view results 27% Chargers +3 (6 votes)

72% Bengals -3 (16 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-10.5) at ATLANTA FALCONS: How do the Falcons have five wins this season? They stink! Atlanta owns the league’s fifth worst point differential. The Bucs should be able to make light work of them. PICK: Buccaneers -10.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Buccaneers -10.5

Falcons +10.5 vote view results 45% Buccaneers -10.5 (10 votes)

54% Falcons +10.5 (12 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-2): There’s a rest mismatch here with the Raiders coming off a Thursday game and the Football Team coming off a Monday game. Las Vegas has been inconsistent but methinks they pull this out at home. DeSean Jackson has a thing for going off against his former teams and that could happen again here. PICK: Raiders -2

Poll Which bet do you like more? Football Team +2

Raiders -2 vote view results 28% Football Team +2 (6 votes)

71% Raiders -2 (15 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-13): The Jags and Rams have been two of the worst teams against the spread this season. 13 points might seem like a lot for a suddenly struggling Rams team but it’s not hard to envision them having a “get right” game against Urban Meyer. The Jags have averaged just 11.4 points in their last five games. PICK: Rams -13

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jaguars +13

Rams -13 vote view results 42% Jaguars +13 (9 votes)

57% Rams -13 (12 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-3.5) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Feel pretty good about taking the points in this game. The Ravens haven’t exactly been firing on all cylinders lately. Baltimore also has eleventy billion names on their injury report. The Stillers might not win outright but they’ll at least make it a closer game. PICK: Steelers +3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Ravens -3.5

Steelers +3.5 vote view results 72% Ravens -3.5 (16 votes)

27% Steelers +3.5 (6 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-3) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks typically own the 49ers but it feels like that trend isn’t going to hold up this week. Seattle looks totally out of sync with Russell Wilson playing less than 100%. The Seahawks’ vibes are just really bad. Meanwhile, San Fran has been hitting their groove by relying on their run game. PICK: 49ers -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? 49ers -3

Seahawks +3 vote view results 58% 49ers -3 (10 votes)

41% Seahawks +3 (7 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-8): It’s Teddy Bridgewater versus Patrick Mahomes. I’ll live with the former proving me wrong for doubting him ... not the latter.

Poll Which bet do you like more? Broncos +8

Chiefs -8 vote view results 38% Broncos +8 (8 votes)

61% Chiefs -8 (13 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS (-3): It feels like the Bills need this game more. The Pats have been rolling but they’re due for a stinker at some point, right? Buffalo might have some answers against Mac Jones. PICK: Bills -3