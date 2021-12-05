Eagles vs. Jets Week 13 game preview and predictions

Today’s Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Jets is going one of two ways.

1) Gardner Minshew starts and plays really well. Minshew Mania runs wild and there are calls for him to replace Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. Some argue that he merely took advantage of one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

2) Minshew starts and struggles. A number of “Imagine wanting Minshew over Hurts!” comments get made. The Eagles end up winning but it’s much uglier than expected.

Knowing how things go for the Eagles, the first scenario feels more likely. A QB controversy is inevitable, right?

At the risk of sounding cocky, I just don’t see a way the Eagles lose this game. The Jets are really, really bad. They have the worst point differential in the NFL. They have the worst starting quarterback in the NFL.

They’re also the youngest team in the NFL. The Eagles have no shortage of veteran players who should be able to take advantage of this New York’s youth.

While a win should be expected, it will be pretty interesting to see how the Eagles arrive at that point. Do the Birds stick with such a run-heavy attack? Or do they have more confidence in Minshew to air it out, especially against the league’s worst pass defense?

It would be pretty surprising to see the Eagles have defensive issues of their own. Again, Zach Wilson has been terrible. He has shown no such ability to lead consistent drives over and over, which is what is typically required against Philly’s defense. The Birds can take away the big play, which is probably Wilson’s best hope to succeed right now.

If the Eagles find a way to lose this game, well, that would be pretty unforgivable. Outside of “the NFL being relatively unpredictable,” there’s just no good reason they should drop this one.

Of course, similar things were said about the Eagles entering last week’s game at MetLife Stadium. But it’s one thing to have one bad game. Two terrible losses in a row would be deeply disturbing for the Eagles’ short-term and long-term outlooks.

The feeling here is the Eagles won’t disappoint today. They’ll bounce back with a decisive victory over a team they’re never lost to in the regular season (currently 11-0 and soon to be 12-0).

Score prediction: 42 to 6, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Gardner Minshew throws 5 touchdown passes.

