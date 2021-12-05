Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Report: Jalen Hurts will miss Eagles vs. Jets game, Gardner Minshew to start [UPDATE] - BGN

One can wonder if the Eagles had concern about Hurts’ mobility (and, thus, effectiveness) being limited due to the ankle. It’s also possible the Eagles wanted to play it extra safe with him ahead of the Week 14 bye; an opportunity to get him two straight weeks of rest despite missing just one game. One can also wonder if the Eagles have any interest in evaluating Minshew. Hurts hasn’t exactly erased all doubts about him being the franchise quarterback this season. Especially after coming off the worst game of his career last week. It’ll be interesting to see how Minshew looks. He hasn’t logged extensive regular season playing time since last making a start on December 20 last year. He also didn’t have the benefit of any training camp/preseason reps with the Eagles since Philly traded for him in late August. Of course, Minshew does have a decent amount of NFL experience under his belt. He’s started 20 games in 24 total appearances. His career passer rating (93.1) is actually higher than Hurts’ mark (82.0).

Eye on the Enemy #75: Eagles vs. Jets w/ Gang Green Nation - BGN Radio

On Episode 75 of Eye on the Enemy, host John Stolnis is joined by MacGregor Wells, Deputy Managing Editor of Gang Green Nation to preview this Sunday’s match-up between the Eagles and Jets. Can the Birds’ run game sink New York, and, with a lifetime 0-11 record against the Eagles, is THIS the week the Jets finally beat Philadelphia?

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4 - NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) is considered a “long shot” to play versus Jets, Rapoport reported. Hurts is listed as questionable.

Five over/unders for Eagles’ Week 13 matchup against the Jets - PhillyVoice

Replays showed Smith wasn’t as open as it originally appeared on the Eagles’ doomed final play from scrimmage in that loss to the Giants, but it was about far more than that. Reagor finished the day with just four targets total, tied for his second fewest of the season. Perhaps some of that frustration is a cumulative effect of the Eagles’ change in offensive philosophy. Prior to the change that really started with the win over Detroit, Smith was seeing 7.6 targets per game. In the five games since, that number has dropped to just five targets per game. [BLG Note: Five targets per game just isn’t cutting it. This is a guy who should be getting closer to 10 targets per game.]

Eagles-Jets Week 13 cheat sheet: News, matchups, players to watch and more - The Athletic

Wulf: -0.28, which is Zach Wilson’s EPA per dropback, according to TruMedia. That’s good for 34th out of 34 qualifying quarterbacks. By almost any measure, Wilson has been the worst starting quarterback in football this season. Anything less than a stifling performance by the Eagles defense will be immensely disappointing.

DeVonta Smith explains why frustration boiled over - NBCSP

So was he open? “My quarterback seen what he seen,” Smith said. “I’m not mad at the decision he made. He made the decision that was the best for the team.” Earlier in the week, head coach Nick Sirianni pointed out the lack of route discipline on that play, which was a mesh concept between Smith and Quez Watkins running crossers. That route discipline was off and Hurts didn’t like what he saw in front of him, so he didn’t deliver a pass to Smith, who was supposed to be his top option on the play.Advertisement On Friday, Smith took some of the blame. “Yeah, I could have won better at the line of scrimmage,” Smith said. “If I had won better at the line of scrimmage, it would have left no doubt about where the ball was supposed to be or what he seen. That’s on me. Win at the line of scrimmage and we probably wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Eagles celebrate the life of Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Claude Humphrey - PE.com

The Philadelphia Eagles organization mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey, one of the most dominant defensive players in the history of the sport. The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end died Friday night at the age of 77. After spending the first 10-plus seasons of his illustrious career with the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles traded for Humphrey in 1979 and he was a critical reason why the Eagles were able to transcend into a Super Bowl-caliber team. “Claude was a tremendous inspiration for a young coach,” said Eagles Hall of Fame Head Coach Dick Vermeil. “Knowing he was a veteran, I would ask him if he wanted a day off from time to time in Training Camp. But he always refused. He never took off a practice or a wind sprint. He had a fantastic work ethic. In fact, Claude made up T-shirts that the guys loved – ‘I Survived Dick Vermeil’s Training Camp,’ or whatever it said, and it was just perfect.”

Report: Texans sign Tremon Smith to contract extension - PFT

The Texans have signed cornerback Tremon Smith, a core special teams player, to a one-year extension through 2022, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports. The deal includes a $1.1 million base salary and $500,000 guaranteed, per Wilson, with a maximum value of $1.6 million. Smith is averaging 26 yards on six returns this season and has a long of 44 yards. [BLG Note: Former Eagle.]

2021 Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for NFL Week 13 - Fake Teams

5.) NYG vs. MIA has an over/under of 40.5, give me the under at 37. Justification: The Giants are starting Mike Glennon with Daniel Jones ruled out. Even with Jones at the helm, this team has scored 15 points or fewer in each of their last two games. Miami’s offense is picking up, with over 20 points in each of their last three games driven by the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa. The Giants secondary is solid, though. They have limited Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, Tom Brady, and Jalen Hurts (four of the better QBs in the league) to a collective four scores, seven picks, and an average of 250 yards per game over the last four weeks.

Giants’ notebook: Mike Glennon’s first start, secondary depth, more - Big Blue View

A backup quarterback, which Mike Glennon has been since 2014, never knows when the call is going to come. The call will come this Sunday for Glennon, as he makes his first start in place of the injured Daniel Jones. Will there be nerves, despite nine seasons, 35 games and 27 NFL starts? “Maybe not as much. But yeah, I haven’t had a whole lot of opportunities to start in the NFL, so anytime you get one of those opportunities, it’s something that there will be a little nerves, but I think there was nerves when I was a starter for longer,” Glennon said on Friday. “It’s just kind of an excitement to get out there and play again and I’m looking forward to it.” Glennon is 6-21 as an NFL starter and hasn’t won a start since 2017. “I don’t really take that much personally. I’ve only started five game since then and we were 1-15,” Glennon said. “It wasn’t all on me. I want to win because I want to help the Giants win this week. That’s really it.”

Washington elevates two practice squad players ahead of Raiders game - Hogs Haven

Smallwood was with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, but was signed to the Football Team’s practice squad in late November. He should be familiar to Washington fans, however, from his 15-game stint with the Redskins in 2019, when he was claimed off of waivers from the Eagles. In limited duty as Chris Thompson’s backup, playing about 15 snaps per game, Smallwood averaged 3.7 yards per carry and 7.1 yards per reception as a third-down back.

What Is Taylor Heinicke’s Future With the Washington Football Team? - The Ringer

But of course, the feeling remains: the hope, the wish, that Heinicke might be more. It’s not dissimilar to the trance that Nick Foles put on Jacksonville and Chicago during the past few seasons: A quarterback who’s just good enough to hang around, and inevitably makes his best plays in the biggest moments, is both an easy and fun trap to fall into. But there is a difference between fun and good, and unfortunately, Heinicke falls toward the former more than he does the latter. For Washington, right now, that just may be enough. Functional offense—not elite offense, not explosive offense–has delivered Washington to their three hard-fought wins and a leading position on the NFC wild-card bubble; against a beatable Las Vegas team on Sunday, it very well could lead them to their fourth win, and an even stronger position to repeat in the playoffs. And if that’s all Heinicke gives them–a .500 offense, a solid hope for playoff contention—during his career, that’s OK. Because it also gives Washington something else, something arguably more precious: time. It gives the Football Team time to figure out their roster, their strengths, and their weaknesses (maybe even their team name, for goodness’ sake!). And as everything around Heinicke comes into better clarity, they can wait for the right moment to upgrade at quarterback and surge into NFC contention.

Dolphins activate DeVante Parker, Michael Deiter from IR - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have activated wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter, the team announced on Saturday. The move, which was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will provide Miami some additional stability on offense as they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Both players will likely immediately return to the starting lineup.

4 burning questions for Week 13 in the NFL - SB Nation

Can the Colts avoid a trap game? I’ve been bullish on the Colts recently as a team that could make a run into the wild card, and think that’s still possible. In Week 12 the team suffered a narrow loss to the Buccaneers, which showed me they do have the talent — now it’s just about executing down the stretch. On the surface there’s no functional reason to doubt that Indianapolis can beat Houston, but divisional games can be strange things. Just because the Colts blew out the Texans in October doesn’t mean it’ll happen again, and winning this game is critical to staying in the hunt. Keep in mind that Houston beat Tennessee as recently as two weeks ago, so they have the ability inside the AFC South to play spoiler. Now I just want to see how this one plays out.

