The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) will head to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the second week in a row to take on the New York Jets (3-8) in Week 13.

This is the final game before the team’s late-season bye, which should be good news the Eagles’ growing list of injured players. After being limited for most of the week with an ankle sprain, it was reported Saturday evening that quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday’s game, and Gardner Minshew will instead be the starter. Minshew took the majority of the walk-through reps on Saturday, but aside from his 14 snaps in garbage time back in Week 8, this will be his first taste of substantial playing time for Philly.

After their first back-to-back wins of the season in Weeks 10 and 11, the Eagles were right back to looking every bit like the undisciplined and unprepared group from earlier in the season last week against the Giants. Hurts threw three interceptions and running back Boston Scott turned the ball over at the most inopportune time. The defense for their part held the Giants to just 13 points, and while they didn’t get any takeaways, were still the bright spot in a (very) frustrating game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Coverage Map

You get the Eagles game if you’re in the GREEN on the map (via 506Sports.com) below.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Balionis (field reporter)

Referee: Clay Martin (Eagles are 5-2 in 7 games as umpire and referee. Most recently, Martin is the referee who was seen stopping Derek Barnett from getting to Tom Brady during a turnover play in mid-October.)

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 132 (Phi.), 135 (NYJ) | XM: 386 (Phi.), 231 (NYJ) | SXM App: 825 (Phi.), 824 (NYJ)

Online Streaming

Paramount+ | FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-280)

New York Jets: +7 (+225)

Over/under: 44.5

History Lesson

The Eagles are undefeated in the all-time series between these teams, 11-0, and most recently faced off during the regular season back in Oct. 2019, with the Eagles getting a 31-6 home win. The last time the Jets hosted this matchup was in Sept. 2015, in which they lost by a touchdown to the Eagles, 24-17.

Eagles 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 12, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 2 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 19, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 3 - at Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 27, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 3, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Carolina Panthers (Oct. 10, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 14, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Thursday Night Football

Week 7 - at Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 24, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 8 - at Detroit Lions (Oct. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 7, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Week 10 - at Denver Broncos (Nov. 14, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 11 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Nov. 21, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 12 - at New York Giants (Nov. 28, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 13 - at New York Jets (Dec. 5, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 14 - BYE WEEK

Week 15 - vs Washington Football team (Dec. 19, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 26, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - at Washington Football Team (Jan. 2, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Jan. 9, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

