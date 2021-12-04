Eagles News: Looking for more from Josh Sweat

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

We’re 12 weeks in now, and it’s fair to wonder if the Eagles jumped the gun on Josh Sweat’s contract extension. The Eagles in September paid Sweat $40 million over three years, including $26.9 million guaranteed. In terms of average annual salary, that made Sweat the 15th-highest-paid defensive end in the league. What have they gotten for that so far? Sweat has 3 ½ sacks – two against the Lions. He’s tied for 60th in the NFL in sacks. The Eagles thought this would be a breakout year for Sweat, who had a career-high 6.0 sacks last year. But it hasn’t happened. If anything, he’s regressed. With Brandon Graham turning 34 this spring and coming off a major Achilles injury, maybe the Eagles felt like they had no choice to extend either Derek Barnett or Sweat, who both faced free agency, or possibly be left with no edge rushers. And I’m all in favor of letting the chronically underachieving Barnett walk. But maybe the Eagles would have been better off letting both of them walk and starting over from scratch in the draft. Although that’s how they got into this mess in the first place.

Eagles-Jets Game Preview: 6 questions and answers with the enemy - BGN

Eagles win because they are great at running the ball and the Jets are awful at stopping the run. On offense the Jets offensive line will probably struggle to contain the Eagles pass rush, especially the Eagles interior defensive line. Zach Wilson will make mistakes, the Eagles will capitalize and I doubt this game is particularly close. I’m always way off on score predictions, but I’ll say Eagles 31, Jets 13.

Jets vs Eagles: Five Questions With Bleeding Green Nation - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a matchup of green teams. As most of you know, the Jets have never beaten the Eagles. The Jets will be looking to snap an 11 game losing streak against their opponents from down the Turnpike. Previewing this matchup, Brandon Lee Gowton, Manager of Bleeding Green Nation, was kind enough to answer a few questions about the Eagles and help break down Sunday’s matchup. Many thanks to Brandon for taking the time to provide his insights.

Above the Nest with Raichele #35: Takeaways from loss to Giants, Jake Elliott named ‘NFC Special Teams Player of the Month’ + Injury Reports - BGN Radio

On the latest episode of Above the Nest with Raichele, Raichele Privette recaps the Eagles Week 12 loss to the Giants, explains what you need to know about the Jets and runs through injury reports for both the Birds and Jets.

Mailbag: How much could Russell Wilson cost in an Eagles-Seahawks trade? - PhillyVoice

The Eagles are an interesting trade partner with Seattle, by the way. Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have always been a run first team, so a quarterback like Jalen Hurts might make more sense to them than other teams. With the caveat that we still have to see where the Eagles’ (likely) three first-round picks land in the draft order, If I had to set an over-under on Wilson compensation in a trade with the Eagles, I would guess it would land somewhere in the ballpark of two first-round picks, Hurts, and maybe some player sprinkles (like Andre Dillard), or a later pick or two.

No matter who is at QB, the message is the same: Beat the Jets - PE.com

Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew? Sounds like we might have to wait, truly wait, until Sunday morning to know. “A lot of parties at play there to make sure we do what’s best for Jalen and his body and, obviously, the team,” Sirianni said. “But player health is the first and foremost most important thing. So, there will be a lot of discussions with the trainers, the doctors, we got to listen to Jalen on how his body feels. So, those are really the main guys though, of who is making that decision and helping make that decision. “I feel confident with either guy – either of the guys if they have to go play the way they prepared all week and went about their business.”

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts champions women empowerment for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ - ESPN

Inspired by the women in his life, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is using the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative to advocate for women in sports and beyond. “Women Empowerment” is written on one of the designer cleats for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, while the other shines a light on the Women’s Sports Foundation, which was created by Billie Jean King in 1974 “to advance the lives of women and girls through sports and physical activity.” “I thought that was very important to show my support and play a role in equaling out the playing field for women in sports and women all around the world, really, when you talk about them being empowered to truly have equality in whatever field they choose to strive for,” Hurts said. “My mom [Pamela], she raised me with high character and to do things the right way. She’s a counselor back home [in Houston, Texas] and that’s a perfect platform to impact the people around you, to impact kids around you. I have a sister [Kynnedy] that’s going to be a senior in high school next year and I know she has dreams and aspirations to do special things in her life, whatever it is. And I want her to know that she can do anything she puts her mind to, and know that her brother has her back.”

Ex-Eagles linebacker to cops: I had to deal pot because other investments ‘went bad’ (Video) - NJ.com

Former Eagles Super Bowl linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested Nov. 13 in Leon County, Fla., on three felony charges — possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession with the intent to sell and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In an 86-minuted dashcam video obtained by NJ Advance Media, Bradham — who is retired — explained to police that other business ventures had failed and he decided to invest in marijuana, which he had bought in California. “Football is gone for me, so I was, like, ‘Man, I got to make some investments and make some money,’” Bradham says on the video. “My lifestyle has changed. I have my family and everything. I had to take some risks. I had to take some risks in stocks and take some risks in investments ... like restaurants, but some of those s**** went bad. I was just, like, marijuana is coming up, and I invested in it out there, but I know that s*** don’t go out here legally. One day, hopefully.”

Five takeaways from the Cowboys vs Saints game: What is happening to the offense? - Blogging The Boys

Since the bye week, on throws of the same distance, Dak has a 32.1% completion percentage for 10.3 yards per attempt, throwing for one touchdown and two interceptions. All of those stats are bottom seven in the NFL over that stretch. Not to blame everything on Prescott, for some of those games he was without a healthy Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. But with Lamb and Cooper back, Dak still threw for a 28% completion percentage on 9.4 yards per attempt with an interception on Thursday night. This is part of the reason the offense is struggling. If you can’t rip off those big plays, the offense has to methodically move downfield, which is not an efficient game plan.

Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders game - Hogs Haven

Before week two, the Raiders lost both of their starting guards Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good, leaving their IOL in flux for the entire season. According to ESPN’s pass-block win rate, the Raiders are 22nd in the NFL in pass protection. The interior line of the Raiders has been shuffled around the entire season and have now converted their rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood to guard to put a bandaid on the leaks. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have to dominate this matchup. But when I say Allen and Payne have to dominate, I mean Payne has to help Allen out. Allen has produced each game to date, so it’s hard to believe that his effort and impact would not be felt versus the Raiders offensive line; however, the issue with Washington this season has been their inability to dirty up opposing quarterbacks. Derek Carr is a very efficient quarterback and ten times better when he has time in the pocket. With pressure in his face, though, Carr tends to force passes into areas in which he shouldn’t. With an explosive passing offense, the Raiders, who rank second in both yards per game and yards per attempt, the pass-rush would need to help out the secondary more than ever this week.

Big Blue View mailbag: Quarterback, GM questions dominate the discussion - Big Blue View

Jim, first I think that calling Saquon Barkley a “lost cause” is harsh and untrue. He hasn’t been healthy. I’m still not convinced he is fully healthy. Besides, when you miss significant time you don’t just show up and suddenly play your best football. It takes time. I don’t know what will happen with Barkley. My gut instinct tells me he plays on his fifth-year option in 2022 and perhaps on the franchise tag in 2023. But, we’ll see. As for a new GM, I think that the long-range vision for how to handle Barkley will be part of the discussion with any candidate. Just like Eli Manning was part of the discussion when Dave Gettleman was hired. I would think that ownership, Joe Judge and whoever follows Gettleman as GM will be on the same page in terms of handling Barkley. Would they trade him? Maybe, but he’s got to establish some value first. He hasn’t done that. Are there scenarios where they sign him long term? Sure. That is not something I would do, but it’s possible. What if he is healthy next season and posts 1,500+ yards rushing and more than 2,000 yards of total offense? What do you do then?

Positional Value in the NFL - Over The Cap

You can certainly see across the NFL how much value a QB brings. They are worth 2.72 times more than the average non-QB, compared to LT which is at 1.49. Interestingly enough left tackle was second which surprised me but it is a position with fewer players than along the defensive line and is also a bit more veteran friendly and I think one that trends to feature higher drafted rookies. Right tackle would be 4th while wide receiver comes in at 5.

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union - NFL.com

Checking in at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds (school measurements), Hutchinson boasts the kind of explosive attributes that earned him the No. 2 spot on Bruce Feldman’s 2021 “Freaks List,” an annual celebration of the premium athletic marvels at the college level. Per Feldman’s reporting from last summer, the big-bodied pass rusher posted some impressive testing numbers, including a 4.64 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical leap and a jaw-dropping 6.54 three-cone drill. The freakish athleticism certainly pops when reviewing Michigan tape, as does Hutchinson’s raw will to compete. It is hard to find gifted pass rushers who play as hard as he does from snap to whistle on every play. He is a relentless competitor with a non-stop motor, and his energetic approach wears opponents down over the course of a 60-minute game. Of course, if Hutchinson were simply an Energizer Bunny winning on sheer effort and desire, he would warrant consideration as a solid prospect. But the 21-year-old could be the top player in this draft class because he is a skilled pass rusher with an array of athletic moves that make him a nightmare to deal with on the edges. Hutchinson is capable of turning speed into power with hesitation bull rushes, while also flashing arm-overs and two-handed swipe maneuvers that showcase his agility, balance and body control. With the Michigan standout also displaying an ultra-quick first step and an explosive closing burst, he possesses enough tools in the toolbox to wreak havoc on opponents as a designated pass rusher from either side.

NFL Reacts #17: Injuries everywhere, Dynasty value of some big name players, and Pick 3 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Kate Magdziuk discuss the value of Taysom Hill moving forward as the starting quarterback for the Saints. There are major injuries to star fantasy players all over the league this week. We discuss the more important handcuffs and one that has league-winning potential. We wrap things up with ‘Pick 3’ to help you get the most out of your daily fantasy lineup.

