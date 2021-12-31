Washington places top running back and starting guard on COVID list

The Washington Football Team can’t escape COVID cases. They have placed lead running back Antonio Gibson and starting left guard Ereck Flowers Sr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-G Ereck Flowers Sr.

-RB Antonio Gibson



Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad



Designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return to practice pic.twitter.com/MFFHHSqIi0 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 31, 2021

It’s a rough break for Washington as they prepare to host the Eagles at FedEx Field on Sunday.

This development comes on the heels of the last Eagles-Washington game getting delayed two days following a COVID outbreak among Washington players less than two weeks ago. Given the controversy and uproar that move caused, I can’t envision the NFL attempting to move another game, especially one with these two teams, but, hey, nothing is off limits in this wacky 2021 season.

Again, these are big losses for Washington. Gibson has 1,180 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns this season. Considering that the Football Team has a shaky quarterback situation, not being able to rely on Gibson is a huge detriment their offensive flow. Flowers isn’t some dominant force on the offensive line, but lacking depth up front is always tough to overcome and creates a favorable situation for the Eagles’ pass-rushers and run-stoppers.

There’s still a little over 48 hours for more COVID cases to trickle in for Sunday’s game. Here’s to hoping they’re kept at a minimum.