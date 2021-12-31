Kirk Cousins out for Vikings-Packers game benefits Eagles

Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday’s big Week 17 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Minny’s starting quarterback reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 (per Adam Schefter) and is required to spend at least five days on the team’s reserve list given that he’s an unvaccinated player.

So much for the plexiglass box.

This development benefits the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday with three outcomes:

1) The Eagles beat Washington.

2) The 49ers beat the Texans ... OR ... the Panthers beat the Saints.

3) The Packers beat the Vikings.

There was a good chance that Green Bay was going to beat Minnesota anyway. No one comes up smaller in the biggest moments than Cousins.

Still, the Vikings stand a better chance of pulling off the upset at Lambeau Field with him at center.

Especially when the alternative is rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, who has yet to log a regular season pass attempt. Mond’s only NFL experience is limited to the 2021 preseason. His numbers from the summer: 28/51 (54.9%), 310 yards (6.1 average), 0 TD, 1 INT, 65.0 passer rating. Mond finished 38th out of 50 preseason quarterbacks graded by Pro Football Focus (minimum 20% snaps). Mond does offer more mobility than Cousins does; the rookie gained 73 yards on 13 runs.

Assuming that the Packers can dodge Mond becoming their version of Joe Webb, the Eagles stand to gain from the Vikings’ loss. The Dallas Cowboys, who want to see the Packers lose so that they can overtake the No. 1 seed, probably aren’t too thrilled with this news.

UPDATE: Sean Mannion, not Mond, is reportedly in line to start after being activated from the COVID list. Mannon is 0-2 in two career starts with a 57.5 passer rating.

In other COVID-related news, the Eagles will potentially avoid facing Washington’s lead running back and starting left guard (among other players).