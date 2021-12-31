Eagles-WFT Final Injury Report: Jordan Howard questionable, Miles Sanders out

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.
One player was ruled OUT: Miles Sanders.
Nick Sirianni already ruled Sanders out earlier this week. The Eagles’ lead running back will miss at least one game due to a fractured hand. It’s quite possible he’ll be out for Week 18 as well. Sanders’ absence might be felt considering he previously had 18 attempts for 131 rushing yards (single-game career high) and two receptions for 15 yards against Washington in Week 15.
One player was ruled QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Howard.
Howard was listed under “did not participate” on Wednesday’s estimated injury report before being upgraded to limited on Thursday. Howard was seen wearing extra padding at practice, indicating he’s definitely less than 100%. Even if Howard plays, he might not be able to handle a heavy workload.
The thinking here is that Boston Scott will lead the Eagles in carries against Washington. Howard might be mixed in if he’s able to play. Kenneth Gainwell figures to contribute in a rotational role and could see some passing game targets. The Eagles will likely elevate either Kerryon Johnson or Jason Huntley from the practice squad to give them more backfield options, especially if Howard doesn’t suit up.
Derek Barnett and Andre Chachere are still on the COVID list as of this final injury report. There’s still time for them to be activated back to the roster ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. If Barnett doesn’t return in time, the Eagles will likely elevate Cameron Malveaux to give them a fourth defensive end behind Josh Sweat, Tarron Jackson, and Ryan Kerrigan.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)
OUT
RB Miles Sanders (hand)
QUESTIONABLE
RB Jordan Howard (stinger)
...
RESERVE/COVID-19
DE Derek Barnett
DB Andre Chachere
RESERVE/INJURED
OG Brandon Brooks
TE Jason Croom
T/G Jack Driscoll
DE Brandon Graham
OG Isaac Seumalo
LB Davion Taylor
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)
Washington ruled out starting cornerback William Jackson III.
Starting edge rusher Montez Sweat is questionable to play after missing practice all week in the aftermath of his brother dying in a shooting. (Pretty sad.) Starting receiver Curtis Samuel and edge rusher James Smith-Williams are also questionable to play.
The Football Team is missing a number of key players on reserve. Washington placed lead running back Antonio Gibson and starting left guard Ereck Flowers on the COVID list on Friday. WFT might also be without Pro Bowl punter Tress Way, who recently went on the COVID list.
Chase Young, Landon Collins, and J.D. McKissic are among the biggest names on injured reserve.
OUT
CB William Jackson III (calf)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
DE James Smith-Williams (illness)
DE Montez Sweat (not injury related - personal)
...
RESERVE/COVID-19
OG Beau Benzschawel
OT Sam Cosmi
OG Ereck Flowers
RB Antonio Gibson
CB Darryl Roberts
QB Kyle Shurmur
OT David Steinmetz
P Tress Way
RESERVE/INJURED
LB Jon Bostic
TE Dylan Cantrell
S Landon Collins
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
LB Khaleke Hudson
DE Jalen Jelks
C Tyler Larsen
RB J.D. McKissic
CB Torry McTyer
LB Jared Norris
C Chase Roullier
OG Wes Schweitzer
DB Benjamin St-Juste
TE Logan Thomas
DT Daniel Wise
DE Chase Young
RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
S Deshazor Everett
