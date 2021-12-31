Eagles-WFT Final Injury Report: Jordan Howard questionable, Miles Sanders out

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

One player was ruled OUT: Miles Sanders.

Nick Sirianni already ruled Sanders out earlier this week. The Eagles’ lead running back will miss at least one game due to a fractured hand. It’s quite possible he’ll be out for Week 18 as well. Sanders’ absence might be felt considering he previously had 18 attempts for 131 rushing yards (single-game career high) and two receptions for 15 yards against Washington in Week 15.

One player was ruled QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Howard.

Howard was listed under “did not participate” on Wednesday’s estimated injury report before being upgraded to limited on Thursday. Howard was seen wearing extra padding at practice, indicating he’s definitely less than 100%. Even if Howard plays, he might not be able to handle a heavy workload.

The thinking here is that Boston Scott will lead the Eagles in carries against Washington. Howard might be mixed in if he’s able to play. Kenneth Gainwell figures to contribute in a rotational role and could see some passing game targets. The Eagles will likely elevate either Kerryon Johnson or Jason Huntley from the practice squad to give them more backfield options, especially if Howard doesn’t suit up.

Derek Barnett and Andre Chachere are still on the COVID list as of this final injury report. There’s still time for them to be activated back to the roster ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. If Barnett doesn’t return in time, the Eagles will likely elevate Cameron Malveaux to give them a fourth defensive end behind Josh Sweat, Tarron Jackson, and Ryan Kerrigan.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Jordan Howard (stinger)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

DE Derek Barnett

DB Andre Chachere

RESERVE/INJURED

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

T/G Jack Driscoll

DE Brandon Graham

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Davion Taylor

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

Washington ruled out starting cornerback William Jackson III.

Starting edge rusher Montez Sweat is questionable to play after missing practice all week in the aftermath of his brother dying in a shooting. (Pretty sad.) Starting receiver Curtis Samuel and edge rusher James Smith-Williams are also questionable to play.

The Football Team is missing a number of key players on reserve. Washington placed lead running back Antonio Gibson and starting left guard Ereck Flowers on the COVID list on Friday. WFT might also be without Pro Bowl punter Tress Way, who recently went on the COVID list.

Chase Young, Landon Collins, and J.D. McKissic are among the biggest names on injured reserve.

OUT

CB William Jackson III (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)

DE Montez Sweat (not injury related - personal)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

OG Beau Benzschawel

OT Sam Cosmi

OG Ereck Flowers

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Darryl Roberts

QB Kyle Shurmur

OT David Steinmetz

P Tress Way

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Jon Bostic

TE Dylan Cantrell

S Landon Collins

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

LB Khaleke Hudson

DE Jalen Jelks

C Tyler Larsen

RB J.D. McKissic

CB Torry McTyer

LB Jared Norris

C Chase Roullier

OG Wes Schweitzer

DB Benjamin St-Juste

TE Logan Thomas

DT Daniel Wise

DE Chase Young

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

S Deshazor Everett