Eagles Injury Report: Jordan Howard upgraded to limited, Kenneth Gainwell upgraded to full

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Miles Sanders.

The Eagles’ lead running back has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game. He might be in jeopardy of missing Week 18 as well.

One player was a LIMITED PARTICIPANT: Jordan Howard.

Howard was upgraded after being listed under DNP on Wednesday. It’s a step in the right direction. That being said, Howard was seen wearing extra padding as a result of his stinger injury. Even if Howard can play, the Eagles might not be comfortable giving him a huge workload.

Eagles RB coach Jemal Singleton ready to work with his group. Kerryon Johnson is wearing 38. Notice the size of Jordan Howard's pads now. Looks like it's meant to protect him from his stinger injury. pic.twitter.com/W6FSPF32O6 — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) December 30, 2021

Seven players were FULL PARTICIPANTS: Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Gainwell, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Nate Herbig, and K’Von Wallace.

All good to go for this week’s game. Especially encouraging to see Gainwell upgraded to full given the Sanders and Howard injuries. Gainwell could be in line for more playing time as a potential RB2 or RB3.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Jordan Howard (stinger)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Nate Herbig (knee)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ankle)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

S K’Von Wallace (hip)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Washington placed starting right tackle Sam Cosmi and Pro Bowl punter Tress Way on the reserve/COVID list today.

With Cosmi potentially out, it’s worth nothing that his backup is banged up. Saahdiq Charles might be able to suit up but he’s been limited in practice for two straight days.

Starting cornerback William Jackson III missed practice again. He’s on track to be ruled out.

Leading rusher Antonio Gibson was downgraded to DNP after being limited on Wednesday. Not a good sign for him. Washington is already without J.D. McKissic and Curtis Samuel isn’t necessarily a lock to play, either, so that leaves the Football Team lighter at running back.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Antonio Gibson (hip)

CB William Jackson III (calf)

DE Montez Sweat (not injury related - personal)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Saahdiq Charles (ankle)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)