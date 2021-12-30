Eagles activate Shaun Bradley from COVID list

The Philadelphia Eagles activated backup linebacker and special teams contributor Shaun Bradley from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday morning, according to an official team announcement.

Bradley was placed on reserve a day before the Eagles’ Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants. It was the first game he missed this season and only the second in his two-year career.

Bradley’s return is welcomed news for the Eagles. They were looking thin at his position with no traditional off-ball linebackers behind starters T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton. In addition to providing defensive depth, Bradley is also a key member of Philly’s special teams unit. He actually leads the Eagles in ST tackles this season with seven.

With Bradley back, the Eagles have two remaining rostered players on the COVID list: Derek Barnett and Andre Chachere. There’s still ample time for them to be activated for the Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

DE Derek Barnett

DB Andre Chachere

PRACTICE SQUAD COVID-19 LIST

TE Noah Togiai

WR John Hightower