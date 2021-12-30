NFL Week 17 Game Picks

Our Week 17 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 16 weeks, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse ... the BGN readers! I’ve always said you were smarter than all of us. But there’s still time for you to blow it, so don’t get too overconfident.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 3.5-point road favorites against the Washington Football Team, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously siding with Philly. But WFT might prove to be tougher to beat than the last time these two teams faced off.

NFL WEEK 17 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 16 Record 10-6 10-6 9-7 7-9 9-7 12-4 9-7 13-3 Season Record 150-90 153-87 153-87 145-95 141-99 148-92 146-94 154-86 Eagles at Football Team Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote Rams at Ravens Rams Rams Ravens Ravens Rams Rams Rams Vote Buccaneers at Jets Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote Dolphins at Titans Titans Dolphins Titans Titans Dolphins Titans Titans Vote Jaguars at Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Vote Raiders at Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Raiders Colts Vote Chiefs at Bengals Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bengals Bengals Chiefs Vote Giants at Bears Bears Bears Bears Giants Bears Bears Bears Vote Falcons at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bils Bills Bills Bills Vote Texans at 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vote Broncos at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Broncos Broncos Broncos Chargers Vote Panthers at Saints Saints Saints Panthers Saints Saints Saints Panthers Vote Lions at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Vote Cardinals at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cardinals Cardinals Cowboys Cowboys Vote Vikings at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote Browns at Steelers Browns Steelers Steelers Browns Browns Browns Browns Vote

