NFL Week 17 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Our Week 17 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 16 weeks, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse ... the BGN readers! I’ve always said you were smarter than all of us. But there’s still time for you to blow it, so don’t get too overconfident.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 3.5-point road favorites against the Washington Football Team, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously siding with Philly. But WFT might prove to be tougher to beat than the last time these two teams faced off.

NFL WEEK 17 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 16 Record 10-6 10-6 9-7 7-9 9-7 12-4 9-7 13-3
Season Record 150-90 153-87 153-87 145-95 141-99 148-92 146-94 154-86
Eagles at Football Team Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote
Rams at Ravens Rams Rams Ravens Ravens Rams Rams Rams Vote
Buccaneers at Jets Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote
Dolphins at Titans Titans Dolphins Titans Titans Dolphins Titans Titans Vote
Jaguars at Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Vote
Raiders at Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Raiders Colts Vote
Chiefs at Bengals Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bengals Bengals Chiefs Vote
Giants at Bears Bears Bears Bears Giants Bears Bears Bears Vote
Falcons at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bils Bills Bills Bills Vote
Texans at 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vote
Broncos at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Broncos Broncos Broncos Chargers Vote
Panthers at Saints Saints Saints Panthers Saints Saints Saints Panthers Vote
Lions at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Vote
Cardinals at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cardinals Cardinals Cowboys Cowboys Vote
Vikings at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote
Browns at Steelers Browns Steelers Steelers Browns Browns Browns Browns Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 93%
    Eagles
    (289 votes)
  • 6%
    Football Team
    (20 votes)
309 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 89%
    Rams
    (232 votes)
  • 10%
    Ravens
    (26 votes)
258 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 98%
    Buccaneers
    (248 votes)
  • 1%
    Jets
    (3 votes)
251 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 34%
    Dolphins
    (87 votes)
  • 65%
    Titans
    (168 votes)
255 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 1%
    Jaguars
    (4 votes)
  • 98%
    Patriots
    (247 votes)
251 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 38%
    Raiders
    (97 votes)
  • 61%
    Colts
    (157 votes)
254 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 71%
    Chiefs
    (175 votes)
  • 28%
    Bengals
    (69 votes)
244 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 4%
    Giants
    (12 votes)
  • 95%
    Bears
    (235 votes)
247 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 3%
    Falcons
    (8 votes)
  • 96%
    Bills
    (240 votes)
248 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 6%
    Texans
    (16 votes)
  • 93%
    49ers
    (216 votes)
232 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 15%
    Broncos
    (35 votes)
  • 84%
    Chargers
    (198 votes)
233 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 29%
    Panthers
    (72 votes)
  • 70%
    Saints
    (172 votes)
244 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 28%
    Lions
    (69 votes)
  • 71%
    Seaahawks
    (171 votes)
240 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 45%
    Cardinals
    (114 votes)
  • 54%
    Cowboys
    (136 votes)
250 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 5%
    Vikings
    (13 votes)
  • 94%
    Packers
    (236 votes)
249 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 60%
    Browns
    (148 votes)
  • 39%
    Steelers
    (95 votes)
243 votes total Vote Now

