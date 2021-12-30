NFL Week 17 Game Picks

Our Week 17 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 16 weeks, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse ... the BGN readers! I’ve always said you were smarter than all of us. But there’s still time for you to blow it, so don’t get too overconfident.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 3.5-point road favorites against the Washington Football Team, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously siding with Philly. But WFT might prove to be tougher to beat than the last time these two teams faced off.
NFL WEEK 17 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 16 Record
|10-6
|10-6
|9-7
|7-9
|9-7
|12-4
|9-7
|13-3
|Season Record
|150-90
|153-87
|153-87
|145-95
|141-99
|148-92
|146-94
|154-86
|Eagles at Football Team
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Rams at Ravens
|Rams
|Rams
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Buccaneers at Jets
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Dolphins at Titans
|Titans
|Dolphins
|Titans
|Titans
|Dolphins
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Raiders at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Raiders
|Colts
|Chiefs at Bengals
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Giants at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Giants
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Falcons at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bils
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Texans at 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Broncos at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Chargers
|Panthers at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers
|Lions at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cardinals at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vikings at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Browns at Steelers
|Browns
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Poll
Which team will win?
-
93%
Eagles
-
6%
Football Team
Poll
Which team will win?
-
89%
Rams
-
10%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win?
-
98%
Buccaneers
-
1%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win?
-
34%
Dolphins
-
65%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win?
-
1%
Jaguars
-
98%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win?
-
38%
Raiders
-
61%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win?
-
71%
Chiefs
-
28%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win?
-
4%
Giants
-
95%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win?
-
3%
Falcons
-
96%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win?
-
6%
Texans
-
93%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
15%
Broncos
-
84%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
29%
Panthers
-
70%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win?
-
28%
Lions
-
71%
Seaahawks
Poll
Which team will win?
-
45%
Cardinals
-
54%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win?
-
5%
Vikings
-
94%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
60%
Browns
-
39%
Steelers
Loading comments...