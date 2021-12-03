Eagles vs. Jets Final Injury Report: Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott questionable, Jordan Howard out

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 13 game against the New York Jets.

One player was ruled OUT: Jordan Howard.

Howard hasn’t practiced since suffering a knee injury in the Eagles’ Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints. The team seems to be hoping they’ll get him back after the bye. The Eagles should still be able to run the ball efficiently without him. That being said, the offense might miss how his no-nonsense rushing style helps to keep the offense “on schedule” and out of third-and-long situations. Howard’s absence was felt in this regard early against the New York Giants last week.

Three players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott.

Hurts said he’s playing but he’s been limited in practice all week. The team might favor a cautious approach that involves resting him so that he’ll be good to go after the bye. However, NFL insider Mike Garafolo says it’s his expectation that Hurts will play against the Jets. It remains to be seen if Hurts will be hampered by his ankle injury. Will his mobility be impacted?

Scott hasn’t practiced this week due to a non-COVID illness. Perhaps he’ll feel better enough to play by Sunday but he’s already missed the opportunities to take reps in this week’s game plan. If Scott can’t play, the Eagles only have two available running backs on the roster for Sunday’s game: Miles Sanders (who has been dealing with an ankle injury) and Kenneth Gainwell. The team could look to elevate Jason Huntley from the practice squad for the first time all season.

Nate Herbig told reporters he expects to start at right guard with Jack Driscoll going on injured reserve with a season-ending ankle injury. This will be Herbig’s first start since Week 4.

OUT

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

RB Boston Scott (illness)

RESERVE/INJURED

C/G Jack Anderson

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

T/G Jack Driscoll

DE Brandon Graham

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Davion Taylor

NEW YORK JETS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

Leading receiver Corey Davis is questionable to play after being upgraded to limited on Friday. Maybe he has a chance to play after all but it doesn’t seem super likely?

Starting defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers are also questionable. Both players fully practiced on Friday. Same goes for starting linebacker Quincy Williams.

Starting right tackle Morgan Moses is questionable but seems likely to play after fully practicing the last two days.

Sheldon Rankins is notably doubtful after not practicing this week.

The Jets have a number of key players on injured reserve: starting left tackle Mekhi Becton, leading rusher Michael Carter, starting safety Marcus Maye (arguably the Jets’ best player), starting safety Lamarcus Joyner, and starting edge rusher Carl Lawson.

Original backup quarterback Mike White is still on the COVID list. Joe Flacco will enter the game if Zach Wilson gets injured (or benched).

In case you forgot, old friend Vinny Curry is out for the season due to a “rare blood disorder.”

DOUBTFUL

DL Sheldon Rankins (knee)

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Corey Davis (groin)

DL Folorunso Fatukasi (back)

DL John Franklin-Myers (hip)

OT Morgan Moses (knee)

LB Quincy Williams (calf)

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Mekhi Becton

RB Michael Carter

LB Blake Cashman

OL Cameron Clark

CB Brandin Echols

OT Chuma Edoga

OL Parker Ferguson

DL Bryce Huff

S Lamarcus Joyner

TE Tyler Kroft

DL Carl Lawson

S Zane Lewis

S Marcus Maye

LB Jamien Sherwood

RESERVE/COVID-19

QB Mike White

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

DE Vinny Curry

RESERVE/RETIRED

LB B.J. Goodson

EXEMPT

OL Alex Lewis