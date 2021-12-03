The Eagles are using their new road look again

Three weeks back, the Eagles debuted a new uniform combination that had never been worn previously: white jerseys with black pants. The Eagles wore them against the Broncos in a 30-13 road win.

The Birds are returning to that combo for the road game in the Meadowlands this weekend, as the team announced on social media that this will be the look against the Jets:

Hey, it worked in Denver! Quarterback Jalen Hurts was the one calling for the switch, telling reporters this after the win over the Broncos:

Jalen Hurts says he takes full credit for the Eagles wearing black pants with the white tops. Said he convinced “Mr. Lurie” to change it up.



“Felt like it was time to put the black pants on.”



“We’ll see what’s next.”



— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 15, 2021

The Eagles did their blackout uniforms against the Saints at home the following week in a huge 40-29 victory. Good vibes!

Headed up to North Jersey to face the Giants last week, the Eagles, in a rare move that I can’t recall happening outside of games in Dallas, wore their midnight green jerseys with white pants. This was because the Giants wore their all-white color rush jerseys with their throwback helmets. It was odd seeing that in a road game! In the two miracles that occurred while Andy Reid was coaching, the Eagles wore white jerseys with green pants in both of those wins at the Meadowlands. Coincidence? I think not!

I like going back to this setup against the Jets. It needs to be a bounce-back win. Perhaps another win in a fresh uniform look will inspire the Eagles to keep getting wild as they make a playoff push after their bye week, going for either green-on-black or maybe even green-on-green.

UPDATE:

The Jets will be wearing their all-black uniforms on Sunday:

It’ll be a double black pants afternoon.