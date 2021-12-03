Eagles News: Howie Roseman reportedly less confident in Jalen Hurts than Jeffrey Lurie

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts’ future with the Eagles could rest on Jeffrey Lurie’s patience - Inquirer

Lurie is said to still believe in Hurts, but Roseman’s assessment is less confident, two independent sources familiar with their thinking said. The Eagles may have no other choice but to ride with Hurts next season. The draft is still a ways out, but there isn’t expected to be a first-round talent among the quarterback prospects in this class. There could be several attractive names on the trade market. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson have been the subject of various reports about their availability for months. But all three should have some sway in their preferred destination, should they be obtainable. The Eagles did preliminary work on Watson and were open to the possibility of a transaction with the Texans, even in light of multiple sexual assault allegations, sources said. While this would seem to go against Lurie’s edict, Hurts would have either left in the exchange or dropped on the depth chart. A move of such magnitude couldn’t occur without owner approval, of course. In fact, Lurie was believed to be the driving force behind his team’s interest, the two sources familiar with his thinking said. “Jeffrey has his principles,” an NFL source who worked with the Eagles said, “until it comes to quarterbacks.”

Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts limited again, Miles Sanders upgraded - BGN

Jordan Howard is on track to miss his second straight game after not practicing the past two days. His absence is a hit to the Eagles’ running game, though they should still be able to beat the Jets without him.

Who’s most to blame for the Eagles’ loss to the Giants? + Jets preview - BGN Radio

Well, the Eagles are still alive in the NFC playoff picture, but they blew a big opportunity by inexplicably losing to the Giants. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski determine who’s most to blame and air their complaints from the Week 12 disappointment. The guys also preview this week’s Jets game, run through their NFL picks against the spread, and more!

Lessons - Iggles Blitz

He could see that the Eagles passing game isn’t good enough right now and must be addressed, even if that means going away from the highly effective run game. There are going to be games when you can’t run, either due to a lack of effectiveness or the circumstances of the game. When that happens, you must be able to throw the ball. Sirianni could force the issue, hoping that working on the passing game in actual games would lead to progress. Of course, this idea would involve some ugly drives and would make it tougher to win games. The payoff would be that if you actually got into the postseason you would have a more balanced offense and would be that much tougher to play. What this boils down to is whether Sirianni is trying to maximize the 2021 season or whether he’s trying to mix winning now with building for the future.

NFL picks and best bets for Week 13 - Big day for Derek Carr; Broncos hang with Chiefs - ESPN+

Fortenbaugh: Philadelphia leads the NFL in rushing at 157.9 yards per game, while the Jets rank 27th in the league in defending the run (128.7 YPG allowed). Look for the Eagles to control the tempo of the game by running the ball, grinding the clock and leaning on a defense that currently ranks sixth in the NFL in opponent yards per play. Take note that in the seven games started by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson this season, the Jets are averaging a paltry 14.4 points per outing.

Week 13 NFL game picks: Bills edge Pats to retake control of AFC East; Chiefs stay hot against Broncos - NFL.com

Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury is worth monitoring, as Gardner Minshew is getting extra reps in practice this week. Even if Minshew were to start, I’d like the Eagles to cover because power-running teams have ground this penetrating Jets defense into dust. New York is becoming a strong pass-rush team, which should be mitigated by Philly’s refusal to pass. Zach Wilson didn’t show a lot of development in his first start back in the saddle.

Why Mailata was crying after loss to Giants - NBCSP

“It was a tough loss,” Mailata said. “I’m a very bad loser. That’s just me.” This one stuck with Mailata, who said he generally subscribes to the 24-hour rule as far as celebrating wins or dwelling on losses. Not this time. More like a 48-hour rule. “Usually, the 24-hour rule, but I’ve got to be honest, last game, I just got over it (Tuesday),” he said Wednesday “I don’t know what it was about the Giants game but I hate losing like that. Those close games, they get to you.” This was the first game the Eagles have been minus-4 in turnovers since 2015, the first time they lost while rushing for 200 yards since 2013, the first time they’ve scored seven or fewer points while rushing for 200 yards since 1957. No wonder this one hurt so much. “But that was last week,” he said. “We learn from the mistakes and we’re ready to take on the next game, because that’s the most important one. … I’ve moved on now.”

5 numbers you need to know ahead of Eagles-Jets - PE.com

1. T.J. Edwards is second among all NFL linebackers with 51 tackles since Week 8 and he’s the only linebacker in the league with 40-plus tackles and multiple takeaways in that period of time. Edwards has posted 10-plus tackles in three of the last five games. What it means: A third-year player whose journey has been to take the long road to the NFL – Edwards was signed after the 2019 NFL Draft and he has steadily worked his way into a starting role on his second coordinator and set of defensive coaches – he’s a very important part of what the Eagles are doing defensively. Edwards is physical, he’s instinctive, and he’s been playing fast football. Edwards has the system down pat and the coaching staff, led by coordinator Jonathan Gannon, has done a good job putting Edwards in the right position to make plays. Sometimes, tackle statistics can be misleading. It’s not just about tackles with Edwards – he has compiled four tackles for loss, one off his career high. He has been an impact player and the best is yet to come. “I feel that way,” Edwards said. “Every day I think I’m becoming more comfortable and I’m playing faster, getting to the football, making plays. I really feel like I’m making the right kind of improvement. I feel like I’m in a good place.”

Breaking down NFL weather for Week 13, what it means for fantasy and betting - DraftKings Nation

MetLife Stadium will have great weather, with clear skies, temperatures in the low 50s and wind around 6 mph.

Grading the Cowboys defensive-led 27-17 win over the Saints - Blogging The Boys

Quarterback: C. Dak Prescott just seems off and it’s hard to figure out exactly what it is. He’s forcing the football and making poor decisions at times instead of taking what the defense gives him. He also isn’t running the football like he was earlier in the season, and some of his throws have just been off. He doesn’t seem to be seeing the field as well as he was earlier in the year. The good thing is that his play right now can be corrected because it looks like it’s all in his head. Hopefully, this win, and the additional rest will give him time to refocus and get back to the level of play he was at when the season began.

Giants-Dolphins injury news: QB Daniel Jones practices for second straight day - Big Blue View

Quarterback Daniel Jones (strained neck) practiced with his New York Giants teammates for a second straight day on Thursday, perhaps increasing the likelihood that he will be available to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Jones was officially listed as a limited practice participant. Head coach Joe Judge said “This is really more the doctors at this point” when asked if there was anything Jones needed to show him in order to start on Sunday. Judge indicated he could go as far as Jones being a game-time decision Sunday.

The key to winning in Las Vegas in Week 13 will be pass defense - Hogs Haven

A lot of Washington fans may think that winning 4 straight is out of the question, but the Football Team did exactly that just last season (Weeks 11-14) en route to a division title. The Redskins also won 4 in a row to close out the 2015 season, win the NFC East, and get into the playoffs. And you may remember that in 2012 they won 7 straight games to close out the season, win the division crown, and make the postseason. In true Washington style, each of these three winning streaks and division title runs were led by different quarterbacks. Now, it’s Taylor Heinicke’s turn.

The Seahawks Might As Well Get Started on Their Rebuild - The Ringer

If Wilson does want to leave, Seattle will be forced to reckon with how depleted the roster around him has become. The Seahawks’ personnel moves over the last several years have often been viewed through the lens of what the team is doing to support Wilson and the type of team and offense he wants to be part of. But the story of the last several draft and free agent classes is simpler than that: The team just hasn’t added very many good players.

Antonio Brown lied about his vaccination status and got suspended for 3 games - SB Nation

Antonio Brown and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Edwards have each been suspended three games for lying about their vaccination status, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Neither player will appeal. Brown’s former chef Steven Ruiz alleged that Brown had secured a fake vaccination card before the start of the season to get around the NFL’s Covid protocols, according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times. Brown’s girlfriend reportedly offered Ruiz $500 to get the card for Brown, but he declined. Ruiz made the allegations after saying Brown owes him $10K for his services.

The Look Ahead #66: Massive AFC Battles in Week 13 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa take deep dives into the biggest games of the week and hit every other game in the lightning round. Do the Bengals actually have their stuff together more than the Chargers? How does Lamar respond after his 4 INT game last week? The Broncos can prove they aren’t frauds this week against KC. Do the Patriots live rent-free in the Bills’ heads? Week 13 Lightning Round.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message