Eagles activate four players from COVID list

The Philadelphia Eagles officially activated the following four players from their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday morning: Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Tarron Jackson, and Ryan Kerrigan.

This news comes one day after the NFL and NFLPA agreed to new COVID protocols in light of updated CDC recommendations. Among the changes, unvaccinated players are no longer required to miss at least 10 days. It might not be a total coincidence that some of the Eagles’ players were able to return after this policy shift.

The Eagles are glad to get these trench players back in the fold. Dillard is the team’s top backup left tackle and Clark might be the first man up behind Lane Johnson. Josh Sweat was the only defensive end on the active roster prior to Jackson and Kerrigan being activated.

There are still three players on the Eagles’ COVID list: Derek Barnett, Shaun Bradley, and Andre Chachere. Barnett is the most notable name from that group given that he’s a starter. But there’s still ample time for him and the others to test out of COVID protocol prior to Sunday’s game against the Washington Fooball Team.

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

DE Derek Barnett

LB Shaun Bradley

DB Andre Chachere

PRACTICE SQUAD COVID-19 LIST

TE Noah Togiai

WR John Hightower