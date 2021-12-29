Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of WFT game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team. Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walk-through in lieu of a normal practice.

Five players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and K’Von Wallace.

Nick Sirianni already ruled Sanders out for Sunday’s game. The Eagles’ lead running back is dealing with a broken hand. Although Sirianni often says he doesn’t like to put timetables on recovering players, he did bring up how Marlon Mack was able to return after a fractured hand with the Colts in 2019. Mack missed two games before returning that year. Perhaps Sanders is on the same track, which means he could return for Philly’s first playoff game ... assuming they officially clinch a spot.

Howard being listed as a DNP isn’t the best sign for his playing chances. Perhaps neither is Sirianni saying that Howard is “working like crazy to get back” for this week’s game. With the Eagles’ offensive identity based on running the football, it’s not ideal that they could be without their top two ball-carriers.

Kelce and Cox regularly gets rest early in the week. They’ll be fine for Sunday.

Sirianni said Wallace “should be fine” so perhaps the Eagles are just taking it easy on him early in the week.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Kenneth Gainwell, Jalen Hurts, Nate Herbig, and Lane Johnson.

Gainwell is an unexpected addition to the injury report. Not good for him to be banged up with the Eagles already potentially missing both Sanders and Howard. Boston Scott is currently the only “healthy” running back on the active roster. The Eagles also have Jason Huntley and the recently re-signed Kerryon Johnson on the practice squad.

Hurts’ ankle injury won’t prevent him from playing but it might continue to impact his mobility. Prior to Hurts getting hurt in Week 12, he was logging 10.2 rushes per game for 57.9 yards. In two games since then, he’s logging five rushes per game for 22.5 yards. The Eagles potentially being able to rest Hurts in Week 18 could be nice.

Sirianni said Herbig could’ve returned after suffering a knee injury in Week 16 if the team really needed him. He figures to start at right guard against the Football Team.

Johnson regularly gets rest early in the week. He’ll be fine for Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

RB Jordan Howard (stinger)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

S K’Von Wallace (hip)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ankle)

OG Nate Herbig (knee)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

To begin, the Football Team is dealing with less COVID issues than last time these two teams played. They currently have four players on that reserve list: Zack Bailey, Nate Orchard, Darryl Roberts, and David Steinmetz. Hardly their most key contributors.

Washington starting cornerback William Jackson III, who got hurt in the first Eagles-WFT meeting, missed practice and might be out this week.

It’ll be worth watching how the limited players progress this week. Possible that Washington is just taking it easy on them, though Curtis Samuel isn’t a lock to play since he’s missed their last two games.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Sam Cosmi (illness)

CB William Jackson III (calf)

DE Montez Sweat (not injury related - personal)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Saahdiq Charles (ankle)

RB Antonio Gibson (hip)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Taylor Heinicke (knee)