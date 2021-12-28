John Madden, briefly an Eagle, dies at 85

John Madden, one of the most influential individuals in American football history, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

It’s a sad loss for the NFL community. Madden was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and an absolute legend.

Many may not realize that Madden was briefly a member of the Philadelphia Eagles once upon a time. As the 244th pick in the 1958 NFL Draft, Madden spent time with the Birds in training camp before a knee injury ended his playing career.

He obviously went on to thrive from there. As head coach of the Oakland Raiders, he won a Super Bowl and went 103-32-7. That ridiculous .759 winning percentage ranks second to only Guy Chamberlin’s .784 mark. And Chamberlin coached 45 fewer games.

As broadcaster, Madden was highly entertaining and informative. He was also a great ambassador to football with the video game series that we all grew playing up and still exists today.

The appreciation of the NFL wouldn’t be what it is without Madden. Rest in peace to a great one.