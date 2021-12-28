Carson Wentz placed on COVID list

The Colts have slowly been adding names to their reserve/COVID-19 list the past two weeks, and with an upswing after their Christmas Day game, they added quarterback Carson Wentz on Tuesday afternoon — bringing the number up to 13 starters.

We have placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5gb4bOmVQf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2021

Not the news a team in the hunt for the playoffs want to hear, especially with Wentz unvaccinated and now subject to the full 10-day isolation period. There were reports earlier in the day that the NFL was reviewing newly released guidelines by the CDC about shortening the quarantine length from 10 to 5 days, but it wasn’t immediately clear if and when updates would be made, or if they would pertain to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

So, for now, the Colts will have to assume that Wentz will assuredly miss their Week 17 matchup against the Raiders, but could still return for their season finale against the Jaguars. Now, Indianapolis will have to put their playoff hopes in the hands of Sam Ehlinger.

Good news for Eagles fans, however, is that Wentz’s missed snaps in Week 17 won’t affect Philly getting their first round draft pick in 2022. The QB was already well-over the estimated 75 percent mark of offensive snaps for the season, so that should be locked in regardless of how long he’s out.