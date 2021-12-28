NFL Draft Preview: Bowl Season (Part 6)

This will be a multi-part series looking at every bowl game and the prospect to watch on each team for their match up. Even with some players sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, there are still future pro players on the field worth keeping an eye on. All listed times are EST. Previously in this series: PART 1 | PART 2 | PART 3 | PART 4 | PART 5.

Birmingham Bowl, December 28th, 12 PM on ESPN

Damarion Williams, Cornerback, Houston: Houston’s star cornerback, Marcus Jones, is sitting out to prepare for the draft. Damarion Williams has been Jones’ capable running mate in the Houston secondary and will be pushed into duty as their top corner. Standing at only 5-10, Williams is hardly an intimidating presence at cornerback. That being said, he is a smart and skilled player who can boost his stock with a strong game as the number one cornerback.

TD Moultry, Edge, Auburn: The Tigers will be missing some of their top prospects in this game, but TD Moultry will be an intriguing watch while their defense is on the field. Moultry is a raw, talented edge rusher who has strung together some impressive performances for Auburn. He will need to bring his A-Game against Houston’s talented offense.

First Responder Bowl, December 28th, 3:15 PM on ESPN

Corvan Taylor, Safety, Air Force: Draft eligibility with service schools is tricky, but Corvan Taylor is a talented safety in the Air Force secondary. The 6’2” defender is rangy, smart and physical; a quarterback for the whole defense. Louisville has quite a well balanced offensive attack and will force Taylor to play his best football.

Cole Bentley, Center, Louisville: The Cardinals field a young team, but Cole Bentley is a senior presence on the offensive line. After opting to return to school last year, Bentley remained steady as the foundation in the trenches for Louisville. He is an experienced, consistent player who will look to go out on top against Air Force.

Liberty Bowl, December 28th, 6:45 PM on ESPN

Jett Johnson, Linebacker, Mississippi State: Jett Johnson is probably the best Bulldog playing in this Bowl game. The junior linebacker has great size, athleticism and physicality. He will be crucial to slow down Texas Tech’s offense.

Riko Jeffers, Linebacker, Texas Tech: Texas Tech isn’t normally known for defense, but they have some players on that side of the ball worth keeping an eye on. Riko Jeffers is an athletic tackle machine who has upside as a linebacker for the pass heavy NFL.