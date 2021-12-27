Eagles place Derek Barnett and 3 others on COVID list, leaving them thin at defensive end

The Philadelphia Eagles placed starting defensive end Derek Barnett, rotational defensive end Tarron Jackson, and special teams contributor/backup defensive back Andre Chachere on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to an official announcement from the team. The Eagles also placed Noah Togiai on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

These developments leave the Birds pretty thin at defensive end. Josh Sweat is currently the only player at his position on the active roster. Veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan previously went on the COVID list last week.

The Eagles do have Cameron Malveaux, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, on the practice squad. They also have the option of playing Milton Williams on the edge. SAM linebackers Genard Avery and Patrick Johnson also have experience rushing the passer.

It’s possible some combination of Barnett, Jackson, and/or Kerrigan test out of the COVID protocol in time for Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team. But the Eagles can’t merely count on that happening. They’ll have to come up with some contingency plans.

The Eagles potentially missing Chachere might not seem like the biggest deal but the team is already without one of their best special teams player with Shaun Bradley recently going on the COVID list. While Bradley leads the Birds in ST tackles, Chachere is tied (with Alex Singleton) for second. Chachere also provides depth behind Avonte Maddox at nickel and the safety position.

Philadelphia will hope not to lose more players to the COVID list as this week’s game approaches.

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

DE Derek Barnett

LB Shaun Bradley

DB Andre Chachere

OT Le’Raven Clark

OT Andre Dillard

DE Tarron Jackson

DE Ryan Kerrigan

PRACTICE SQUAD COVID-19 LIST

TE Noah Togiai