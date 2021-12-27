Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Giants

The Eagles blew the Giants out on Sunday despite a slow start. The rookies were a big factor in the Eagles win and should continue to be crucial down the stretch.

DeVonta Smith: A

After a few weeks where DeVonta Smith was inexplicably an afterthought in the offense, the team remembered that he is their best receiver. Smith caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He had a tremendous 46-yard reception where he adjusted to an underthrown deep pass, coming back to the ball and leaping over defenders to make a big play. On his touchdown, he showed off his almost signature sideline magic with some incredible toe-tapping to keep the play in bounds.

Smith is up to 821 receiving yards on the season and has scored five times. The Eagles need to lean on his talents over the next few weeks to keep the passing game explosive.

Landon Dickerson: B

The Eagles got a Christmas present when Landon Dickerson was activated off the COVID list. The rookie left guard stepped right back into the line up and made a difference against the Giants. New York’s front is a tough group and it wasn’t easy sailing for Dickerson the whole game, especially as he got his legs back under him.

Overall, he still made a big difference in a must-win game.

Milton Williams: A

Milton Williams saw increased playing time in this game and delivered in a big way. Not only did the defensive tackle log his second sack of the season, he was a constant nuisance to the Giants offense. Williams made a few great plays against the run while applying regular pressure in the passing game.

This was an extremely encouraging game from Williams, who continues to look more and more at home in the Eagles defense.

Zech McPhearson: B

With the Eagles up big late in the game, Zech McPhearson stepped in to play cornerback along with several other backups. The day three rookie continues to look comfortable playing as a perimeter defender. You can chalk it up to garbage time, but any moment McPhearson has stepped onto the field, he has been far from a liability.

Marlon Tuipulotu: N/A

Healthy scratch.

Kenneth Gainwell: D

Kenneth Gainwell fumbled his first touch of the game on the opening kickoff return, an auspicious start to the game for the rookie back. Outside of kick return responsibilities, Gainwell only saw one target on offense. His lack of involvement continues to be a bit surprising, especially as Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard continue to miss snaps.

We will see what the plan is next week for the Eagles running back group, but Gainwell certainly should get more of a shot to contribute.

Tarron Jackson: B+

Tarron Jackson saw limited play, but looked solid when he was on the field. Jackson has been a dependable rotational player for the Eagles all season and this game was no different.

Jack Stoll: B

After getting banged up last week, Jack Stoll returned to be a key factor in the Eagles running game once again. Never a flashy performance from the former undrafted free agent, but once again he was important to what the Eagles do on the ground.