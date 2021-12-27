Monday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Saints

The final game of Week 16 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Miami Dolphins (7-7) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).
The Eagles will likely be rooting for a Dolphins win in this spot even if that damages the 2022 first-round draft pick they owe to Philadelphia. A Saints loss helps towards the Birds clinching a berth in the NFC playoff picture (more details here).
The all-time series between these teams is tied at six games a piece, but the Saints have won the past three meetings. They haven’t faced off since Oct. 2017, when the Saints shut out the Dolphins in Miami, 20-0. The last time they played in New Orleans was back in 2017, with the Saints getting a 38-17 home win.
Covid, and injuries, have hit the Saints hard, so they’re looking at starting their fourth string quarterback, rookie Ian Book, and — in a fit of desperation — signed Blake Bortles as his backup. Reports claim the team even tried to coax Drew Brees out of retirement to help their dwindling roster. Another unfortunate bye-product of the team’s Covid outbreak is that veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins is forced to break his 133 game starting streak due to a positive test last week.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, December 27, 2021
Location: Caesar’s Superdome | New Orleans, LA
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Mia.), 83 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Mia.), 225 (NO), 88 (National) | SXM App: 819 (Mia.), 822 (NO), 88 (National)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Miami Dolphins: -3 (155)
New Orleans Saints: +3 (+135)
Over/under: 37 points
