Monday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Saints

The final game of Week 16 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Miami Dolphins (7-7) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

The Eagles will likely be rooting for a Dolphins win in this spot even if that damages the 2022 first-round draft pick they owe to Philadelphia. A Saints loss helps towards the Birds clinching a berth in the NFC playoff picture (more details here).

The all-time series between these teams is tied at six games a piece, but the Saints have won the past three meetings. They haven’t faced off since Oct. 2017, when the Saints shut out the Dolphins in Miami, 20-0. The last time they played in New Orleans was back in 2017, with the Saints getting a 38-17 home win.

Covid, and injuries, have hit the Saints hard, so they’re looking at starting their fourth string quarterback, rookie Ian Book, and — in a fit of desperation — signed Blake Bortles as his backup. Reports claim the team even tried to coax Drew Brees out of retirement to help their dwindling roster. Another unfortunate bye-product of the team’s Covid outbreak is that veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins is forced to break his 133 game starting streak due to a positive test last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

Location: Caesar’s Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Mia.), 83 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Mia.), 225 (NO), 88 (National) | SXM App: 819 (Mia.), 822 (NO), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Miami Dolphins: -3 (155)

New Orleans Saints: +3 (+135)

Over/under: 37 points

SB Nation Blogs

Dolphins: www.ThePhinsider.com

Saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.