Miles Sanders ruled out with hand injury in Eagles vs. Giants

Not great news for the Philadelphia Eagles’ running back situation, with Miles Sanders being ruled out against the New York Giants with a hand injury shortly after halftime. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the injury, but he was listed as questionable heading into the half and never came out of the locker room afterward.

Before being sidelined, Sanders had seven carries for 45 yards — and one costly drop —, in a game that wasn’t as run heavy in the first half as they’ve been recently. Sanders has been dealing with injuries most of the season, but mostly lower body issues.

Fortunately, the team has Jordan Howard back in the lineup this week after missing several games, and Boston Scott ran one in for the Eagles’ first touchdown of the game shortly after halftime. The team also has rookie running back Kenny Gainwell, who has done some nice things with the opportunities he’s gotten this season.

The Eagles also suffered some hits to the secondary with safety K’Von Wallace sidelined early with a hip injury, and cornerback Steven Nelson questionable to return with a hand injury of his own.