Sunday Night Football: Washington vs. Cowboys

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 16 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football NFC East matchup featuring the Washington Football Team (6-8) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (10-4).

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams, 74-45-2, and while Washington has won two of their past three meetings, Dallas has the most recent win just a couple weeks ago. They last faced off on Dec. 12, with the Cowboys getting a road win on the East Coast, 27-20 — and they clearly have the momentum heading into this game.

Dallas already officially clinched the NFC East with the results of the late game window. Boo. Still worth rooting against them getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Washington Football Team

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Was.), 85 (Dal.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Was.), 225 (Dal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 808 (Dal.), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Washington Football Team: +9 (+310)

Dallas Cowboys: -9 (-410)

Over/under: 45.5 points

