At the risk of tempting fate ... there’s just no way the Philadelphia Eagles are getting swept by the New York Giants this season. Right?

I mean, that would be a wholly unforgivable outcome. The Giants stink. They’re starting their third string quarterback who hasn’t even been on the roster for a full month. They’re missing a bunch of players on injured reserve and the COVID list.

No good excuses for the Eagles not to get this done. Go out and beat your inferior divisional opponent this time.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

TWITTER UPDATES