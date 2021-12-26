NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 16 Games

Before the sixteenth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 16 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 113-110. That’s just behind the BGN community, which is 114-109.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 16 GAMES

NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-11): The Giants’ roster, which wasn’t amazing to begin with, has been depleted by injuries and COVID. They’re starting Jake Fromm at quarterback. The Eagles, meanwhile, basically have an unstoppable run offense going for them. And the Birds have been good at limiting the damage by lesser quarterbacks. There’s no good reason for the Eagles not to win this game. Could it be closer than expected? Maybe. But they’re going to win. And what are you hanging your hat on if you’re taking the Giants? That they beat the Eagles the last time? They didn’t even play well in that game as much as the Eagles shot themselves in the foot. PICK: Eagles -11

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-10.5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Bucs are coming off a really bad offensive performance (read: they got shutout) but those issues aren’t going to linger. Tampa will get back on track against Carolina, a team that’s using some combination of Cam Newton/Sam Darnold/P.J. Walker at quarterback. PICK: Buccaneers -10.5

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-12) at HOUSTON TEXANS: Admittedly, It can be hard to trust the Chargers. But Justin Herbert has the potential to go nuclear in this spot. PICK: Chargers -12

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-3.5) and MINNESOTA VIKINGS: The Rams are the lock of the week. No way Kirk Cousins comes through for the Vikings in this really big spot for them. Especially with no Dalvin Cook to help him out. PICK: Rams -3.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-7): The Ravens will be starting Josh Johnson at quarterback ... with no backup behind him? Less than ideal. But, you know what? The Ravens are pretty tough. They’re not going to go down without a fight. And, hey, Johnson did some OK things against Indy earlier this season. Not saying the Ravens win outright but they can find a way to make it competitive. PICK: Ravens +7

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-1): Are the Bills really going to get swept by the Pats? I don’t think New England is merely going to be able to run all over Buffalo this time. PICK: Bills +1

DETROIT LIONS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-6.5): On one hand, the Falcons have demonstrated they can beat the very bad teams. That’s how they’ve (somewhat inexplicably) managed to pick up six wins this season. And the Lions could have a letdown game after their big blowout win over Arizona. But the Falcons aren’t good enough to be trusted to cover against a plucky Detroit squad. PICK: Lions +6.5

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW YORK JETS (-2): If there’s a team that’s worse than the Jets, it’s the Jags. PICK: Jets -2

CHICAGO BEARS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-7): The Bears were closer to beating Minnesota on Monday night than the final score indicated. They might be due for some good luck. Especially against a Seattle team that gives off bad vibes. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles delivers when he’s an underdog. PICK: Bears +7

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-1): Hard to seriously buy either of these teams. But the Raiders have demonstrated a higher ceiling and they have homefield advantage. Hard not to lean with them in what’s essentially a pick ‘em. PICK: Raiders -1

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-10): The Chiefs aren’t exactly the masters of covering the spread and it’s not like their offense is in peak form. Pittsburgh finds a way to make things tough on their opponents. Mike Tomlin is worth betting on as an underdog. PICK: Steelers +10

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at DALLAS COWBOYS (-9.5): Dak Prescott is struggling but the Dallas defense is playing really well right now. Washington previously had no answer for Micah Parsons and it’s hard to assume that’ll be different this time. WFT could look sluggish coming off an unusually short week. Which would be deserved. PICK: Cowboys -9.5

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Call it a crazy feeling but methinks the Eagles are going to get a lot of help in the NFC playoff picture this week. In addition to a Vikings loss, they’ll get assistance in the form of the Saints losing to a red hot Dolphins team. PICK: Dolphins -3