Eagles-Giants inactives

Who’s in and who’s out.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: SEP 19 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, and Kary Vincent Jr.

No surprises here. The Eagles’ active roster is healthy in terms of no players being listed with a game status on the final injury report.

Practice squad defensive end Cameron Malveaux will appear in his first game with the Eagles after being elevated as a COVID replacement. Jared Mayden was also elevated as a COVID replacement.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Reid Sinnett - Third quarterback.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

DB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth defensive back.

New York Giants Inactive List

Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable on the final injury report. He could prove to be a challenge to cover if he channels the performance he had against the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season.

RB Gary Brightwell

WR Collin Johnson

OLB Oshane Ximines

OG Ben Bredeson

