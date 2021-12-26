Eagles-Giants inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 16 game against the New York Giants.
The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, and Kary Vincent Jr.
No surprises here. The Eagles’ active roster is healthy in terms of no players being listed with a game status on the final injury report.
Practice squad defensive end Cameron Malveaux will appear in his first game with the Eagles after being elevated as a COVID replacement. Jared Mayden was also elevated as a COVID replacement.
Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List
QB Reid Sinnett - Third quarterback.
DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.
CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.
DB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth defensive back.
New York Giants Inactive List
Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable on the final injury report. He could prove to be a challenge to cover if he channels the performance he had against the Dallas Cowboys earlier this season.
RB Gary Brightwell
WR Collin Johnson
OLB Oshane Ximines
OG Ben Bredeson
Loading comments...