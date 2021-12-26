Eagles vs. Giants Week 16 game preview and predictions

There is not one acceptable reason for the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the New York Giants today.

This can’t be a trap game. The Eagles already lost to this team a couple weeks ago.

And it’s not like the Eagles were simply outclassed by their opponent. It was more about the Birds beating themselves. Philly turned the ball over FOUR times and the Giants still only managed to score just 13 points. The Eagles even had an opportunity to win at the end before, well, you know what happened.

This Giants team stinks. On top of that, they’re missing a number of key players due to injuries and/or COVID. Daniel Jones is included in those absences; reports indicate it’ll be Jake Fromm making his first NFL start at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

Again, no good reason for the Eagles not to win this game. Jalen Hurts has to be much sharper than he was last time against this team. In addition, Nick Sirianni needs to run the crap out of the ball. The defense should be able to hold up against Fromm as they have against lesser quarterbacks all season long.

Today has the potential to be a really big day for the Birds if they can win and get help with the Minnesota Vikings losing. A playoff berth is within reach.

Don’t mess it up.

Score prediction: 31 to 13, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Miles Sanders scores his first two touchdowns of the season.

