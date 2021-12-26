Eagles announce four moves ahead of Giants game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced four roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. An overview:

LB Shaun Bradley was placed on reserve/COVID-19.

DB Jared Mayden was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

K Matt McCrane was signed to the practice squad.

C Luke Juriga was released from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this on a player-by-player basis.

SHAUN BRADLEY

Bradley missing Sunday’s game isn’t ideal for the Eagles. He leads Philly in special teams tackles this season. Bradley is also the top backup behind T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton. The only other two linebackers on the roster are Genard Avery and Patrick Johnson, who aren’t traditional LBs as much as they play a specialized SAM role. Philly might have to rely on getting more safeties on the field in a pinch.

Based on some observations in training camp, there was reason to believe Bradley might not be vaccinated. That may have changed. If not, however, COVID protocol will require him to miss at least 10 days.

JARED MAYDEN

The Eagles previously elevated Mayden from the practice squad twice, meaning they’d expose him to the waive wire with a third elevation. But, as a COVID replacement, Mayden’s elevation to the roster doesn’t count against his limit. With Bradley out, the Eagles needed another body for special teams and Mayden gives them that.

MATT MCCRANE

The Eagles have recently been working out some kickers and punters. Neither Jake Elliott nor Arryn Siposs are struggling or injured, so it’s not likely about that. The Eagles are likely just preparing themselves in the event that one of their specialists tests positive for COVID on short notice.

McCrane, 27, has bounced around the league since signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s 8/12 on career field goal attempts in the NFL with a 3/5 split from 40-49 yards and 0/2 from 50-plus. McCrane is 9/9 on extra point attempts.

McCrane has also reportedly worked on punting and holding to make himself more versatile.

The Eagles will hope to not have to use him but it’s good to have a contingency plan.

LUKE JURIGA

The Eagles brought Juriga back to the PS earlier this month, right after Jason Kelce missed some snaps and Jack Driscoll went on injured reserve. The team clearly decided he was expendable.

...

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (11) [1]

S Jared Mayden (5) [2]

G/T Kayode Awosika (4)

CB Craig James (3)

CB Mac McCain (2)

TE Noah Togiai (2)

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

DE Cameron Malveaux (1)

LB JaCoby Stevens (1)

RB Jason Huntley

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

K Matt McCrane

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}