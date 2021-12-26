Eagles News: ESPN has a laughable quarterback trade proposal

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL quarterback offseason dominoes 2022: What if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson get traded? What if they stay? Three scenarios - ESPN+

The Vikings trade Kirk Cousins to the Eagles for a first-round pick. With Rodgers staying put in Green Bay in this scenario, a Vikings team already halfway between contending and rebuilding finally takes an affirmative step in the latter direction. If that happens, I suspect the Vikings would be coming off a disastrous end to the season, one in which they miss the postseason and feel like they’re not close to competing for a Super Bowl. That realization would probably come with a change at coach and/or general manager, but the biggest decision they would have to make is what to do with their veteran quarterback. By trading Cousins, the Vikings would free up $35 million in much-needed cap space. The Eagles have been spry with Jalen Hurts this season, and without any logical quarterback to go after with all three of their first-round picks in a draft that isn’t expected to have superstar QBs — they could opt to try to surround a very good passer with a talented roster. That formula might not seem terribly enticing, but remember that Philly is only a few years removed from winning a Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback. Cousins would sign a three-year, $105 million extension, and the Eagles would get their man. Philly would send the worst of its three first-round picks in 2022 to the Vikings, who send back Cousins and their third-round pick in the upcoming draft. Minnesota would be left with 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond as its only option at quarterback, which could lead to a reunion.

Nick Sirianni returns from COVID protocol in time for Eagles vs. Giants game - BGN

Nick Sirianni returned to the NovaCare Complex on Saturday morning after clearing the NFL’s COVID testing protocol, according to an official team announcement. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach will be on the sideline for the Week 16 game against the New York Giants after all. It’s a Christmas miracle. Sirianni originally entered protocol after testing positive for COVID on Wednesday morning. He revealed that passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo would be in charge of game management duties with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen handling play-calling. But now there will be no need for such contingency plans with Sirianni back in the fold.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.36: Surviving the rest of the regular season - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa are joined by former Survivor Edge Of Extinction contestant and host for the Surviving Snyder podcast, Rick Devens to discuss all things Survivor and the Washington Football Team. They also discuss the current state of the NFC East ahead of Week 16 and Ed Valentine shares his thoughts on the Giants after losing to the Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts’ Rushing Ability Is The Foundation Of The Eagles Offense - The 33rd Team

The question is whether the Eagles can get to that point. Can Hurts become the foundation of a passing game? In every game, you see some things with Hurts that some will say can be improved, and others will say cannot be improved. Let me tell you what the tape shows based on detailed study and evaluation, and I have watched on the All-22 every snap of Hurts Eagles career. He does not see the field very well. He does not turn it loose at times to open receivers in the progression. He has a tendency to break the pocket too early with the result that he leaves some throws on the field, he is not a natural passer with an easy fluid delivery, his deep balls tend to lose energy on the back end. Once in a while he will show some pocket movement keeping his eyes downfield, as he did on a 21-yard completion to Dallas Goedert versus Washington. The Eagles coaching staff knows all this, and they have done an outstanding job defining the reads and throws for Hurts within the context of the offense. And Hurts has responded well for the most part. But make no mistake, the Eagles are a running team with Hurts as the foundation, and right now that is working at the highest level. That is the reason for the Eagles success.

GamePlan: Inside the NFL’s Most Recent COVID-19 Saga - SI

“We’re in the NFL, we deal with adversity every day,” Sirianni told the group. “This is an adverse situation. We gotta overcome it. Regardless of the situation, we’re playing on Tuesday. We need to make sure the players refocus.” With a week’s work already done, Sirianni adjusted the Saturday schedule and let the players sleep in, then had them come in to lift and meet (to comply to the protocols, the offense met while the defense lifted, and vice versa), before giving them the rest of the day off. On Sunday the players had a half-day, with meetings and a walkthrough. And Monday was what Saturday would’ve been—with meetings and a 10 a.m. walkthrough. Meanwhile, Sirianni had the staff use Sunday and Monday afternoons to start gameplanning for the Giants, the Eagles’ Week 16 opponent, while VP of football operations John Ferrari and VP of football technology Pat Dolan dealt with most of the heavy lifting logistics-wise (they even personally moved chairs and tables for distancing purposes), and VP of sports medicine/head athletic trainer Tom Hunkele and head team physician Dr. Arsh Dhanota managing the medical end of things.

In Roob’s Observations: Jeff Stoutland should be first position coach in Eagles Hall - NBCSP

1. Jim Johnson is the only assistant coach currently enshrined in the Eagles Hall of Fame. And nobody is more deserving. Among former assistants, certainly long-time special teams coach John Harbaugh, Dick Vermeil defensive coordinator Marion Campbell and early 1990s D-coordinator Bud Carson should get some consideration. But there are no position coaches in the Eagles’ Hall, and one day Jeff Stoutland has to be the first. What Stoutland has done in his nine years here under three different head coaches is astonishing. He’s taken good players and made them great players. Taken average players and made them good players. And taken undrafted free agents that nobody wanted and made them solid players. The names change — Evan Mathis, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce — but the results are the same. The Eagles for nine years now have had superb offensive lines, and Stoutland — as Eagles PR guy John Gonoude exhaustively researched this week — is one of only five NFL O-line coaches in the Super Bowl Era (since 1970) to coach a Pro Bowl O-lineman nine straight years. But he’s so much more than an offensive line coach. Stout is the running game coordinator for the NFL’s best running attack and a trusted adviser to Nick Sirianni on everything involving the offense. Hopefully, Stoutland coaches here for many more years. But whenever he does hang it up, he has to be an instant addition to the Hall of Fame.

Week 16 NFL game picks: Patriots complete sweep of Bills; Ravens top Bengals for AFC North lead - NFL.com

Bad luck: The Eagles have a quick turnaround after their Tuesday night win. Good luck: Jake Fromm is likely waiting on the other side, a few days after Garrett Gilbert. Fromm moved the ball in garbage time against the Cowboys, but it would take Rookie Justin Herbert to save these surroundings in New York. The Eagles’ offense is fifth in EPA since Week 7. The Giants are 29th. Philly’s worst performance in that span was a four-turnover day in MetLife Stadium, a game they can prove Sunday was fluky.

Audible: DeVonta Smith vs. Washington - PE.com

WR DeVonta Smith has the mic for this week’s edition of Audible, presented by DraftKings.

Giants roster moves: Nate Solder, Danny Shelton added to Reserve/COVID-19 list - Big Blue View

The New York Giants made a series of COVID-19-related roster moves Saturday evening, perhaps the most noteworthy of which was placing offensive tackle Nate Solder on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Solder is a testicular cancer survivor, and his son, Hunter, has had a lifelong battle with a rare kidney cancer. Solder opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In addition to Solder, backup defensive tackle Danny Shelton was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Two players who missed last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Cam Brown and defensive back Aaron Robinson, were both activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be eligible to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

2021 NFL Week 16 Dallas Cowboys Fan Rooting Guide: The #1 seed is in reach, with a little help - Blogging The Boys

This all means that we either need the Los Angeles Rams to win out (which is why we are rooting for them this week) or the Green Bay Packers to drop a game (which would be awesome always). If either of these things happen and the Cowboys win out then Dallas will be, at minimum, the number two seed in the NFC.

Washington Roster Moves: Joey Slye activated from IR; Wendell Smallwood clears COVID-19 protocols - Hogs Haven

Washington announced some Christmas Day moves as the team prepares their roster for tomorrow’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Kicker Joey Slye was designated to return from injured reserve two days ago. He is now healthy after suffering a hamstring 3 weeks ago and has been activated from IR. The team didn’t cut Brian Johnson, so for now the team will carry two kickers. That could change after tomorrow’s game if the team goes with Slye and there are no issues with his return from injury. Washington shut RB JD McKissic down for the season after a bad concussion/neck injury he suffered 3 weeks ago. Starter Antonio Gibsson is dealing with turf toe again and is questionable for tomorrow’s game. Today’s roster move is not a good sign for Gibson playing vs the Cowboys. Wendell Smallwood has cleared COVID-19 protocols and was also one of the two players Washington elevated for this week’s game. He will join Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams in the RB group if Gibson isn’t active.

