The Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) get their second home game in a row in Week 16, when they host the New York Giants (4-10).

It originally looked like Nick Sirianni might miss this game after testing positive for COVID-19 but he’s back with the Birds after clearing protocol. The Giants are dealing with some COVID issues of their own, not to mention they’re also plagued by injury. New York will reportedly be starting Jake Fromm at quarterback with Daniel Jones going on injured reserve.

While the Giants’ postseason chances are essentially non-existent, the Eagles still have a couple avenues of ending up in the playoffs with a wild card spot. The team needs to win this game, likely the rest of the games this season, and need some help with other NFC teams losing certain matchups.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Coverage Map

You get the Eagles game if you’re in the BLUE on the map (via 506Sports.com) below.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh (field reporter)

Referee: Land Clark (Eagles are 1-3 in 4 games as field judge and referee.)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 138 (NYG), 81 (Phi.) | XM: 381 (NYG), 226 (Phi.) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 825 (Phi.)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are big home favorites this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: -10 (-380)

New York Giants: +10 (+290)

Over/under: 40.5

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time series between these teams 86-85-2, but the Giants have won the past two meetings, including most-recently just a few weeks ago at MetLife Stadium. It was an ugly outing for Philly, who ended up losing 13-7. The last time they played at Lincoln Financial Field, however, the Eagles squeaked out a one-point victory in Oct. 2020.

BGN Radio Preview Podcast

CLICK HERE or listen below:

Reacts Results

