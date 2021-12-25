Nick Sirianni returns from COVID protocol in time for Eagles vs. Giants game

Nick Sirianni returned to the NovaCare Complex on Saturday morning after clearing the NFL’s COVID testing protocol, according to an official team announcement. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach will be on the sideline for the Week 16 game against the New York Giants after all. It’s a Christmas miracle.

Sirianni originally entered protocol after testing positive for COVID on Wednesday morning. He revealed that passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo would be in charge of game management duties with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen handling play-calling.

But now there will be no need for such contingency plans with Sirianni back in the fold.

The head coach obviously missed out on a lot of in-person preparation for this week’s game but he was in constant communication with the team through virtual means while he was isolated in his hotel room.

Sirianni has overseen quite the offensive turnaround with the Eagles going 5-2 since their 2-5 start. Though they should’ve been able to beat the struggling Giants without him, it’s a good development for the Eagles to be getting their coach back.