Eagles rookie storylines entering the second Giants game

The Eagles are .500 and in the playoff hunt after a crucial win against Washington. Now, with a Giants team on deck that previously upset the Eagles a few weeks ago, Philadelphia will need to stay sharp to keep postseason hopes alive. That puts an added pressure on a few of their rookies to perform.

Will the Eagles learn from their last Giants loss and get DeVonta Smith involved?

The last time the Eagles lost to New York, they frustratingly centered Jalen Reagor in their passing game instead of their star first round receiver. DeVonta Smith has been relatively quiet the last few weeks and might as well be due for another big game.

The Giants defense is stingy, but expect Big Blue to sell out in an attempt to stop the run. Eight man boxes and blitz heavy calls may mean the passing game will have to step up and DeVonta Smith will be called upon to deliver a big game.

Getting Landon Dickersone back.

Landon Dickerson went on the COVID list and missed Tuesday’s game against Washington. While his absence wasn’t catastrophic for the line, the drop off from him to Sua Opeta is noticeable. The Eagles will need all hands on deck to beat a Giants team looking to play spoiler, so getting Dickerson back is nice.

Can the rookie defensive linemen keep shining?

The Eagles have gotten some bright moments from Milton Williams and Tarron Jackson on the defensive line. Williams has become a solid run defender while showing flashes rushing the passer while Tarron Jackson seemingly makes a great play every game despite playing limited snaps.

The last Giants game, the Eagles defensive line could’ve been much more potent in terms of rushing the passer. This time around, the young guys can play a big part in making it even harder for New York to move the ball.

Still waiting on Kenneth Gainwell involvement…

With Jordan Howard back in the fold against Washington, Kenneth Gainwell was relegated to special teams with very little involvement on offense. Gainwell actually made a positive impression as a kick returner, where he should keep getting opportunities, but it is hard not to feel like he should be getting more snaps on offense.

Jordan Howard is still playing through a knee injury and the Eagles could always use production from pass catchers, so this might be a good game to get Gainwell back in the fold.

How much can Jack Stoll help?

Jack Stoll got banged up against Washington after taking a big hit on his one reception. It would mean a lot if the rookie tight end was in the lineup against New York, however, because of his importance as a run blocker.