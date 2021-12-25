Eagles News: Is Fletcher Cox playing his final games with Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Are Fletcher Cox’s days with the Eagles nearing an end? - Inquirer

Sideline tirades happen, but Cox had another the next week and couldn’t contain his annoyance afterward in the press room. Internal conversations ensued, some of them bitter, and Cox was given permission to talk with other teams, Eagles sources said. Several suitors called, with the Steelers having the best offer, two sources close to the situation said. But general manager Howie Roseman’s demands were steep, mostly because the Eagles would have had a $37 million dead money cap hit after restructuring his contract before the season. The remaining money on Cox’s reworked deal seemingly makes it difficult to move him next offseason, although Roseman has worked wonders before. Both parties may ultimately agree upon a mutually beneficial parting. Cox may not be the force he once was, but he can still make an impact, as evidenced by the Washington game. And if his relationship with the Eagles has been momentarily repaired, as he suggested Thursday when asked if Gannon has earned his trust, maybe another year together can be salvaged. But with Hargrave likely back, rookie Milton Williams in line for a larger role, and the Eagles armed with three first-round draft picks, Cox’s tenure in Philly could be nearing its end. A late surge could entice another team. He said he can still play at an elite level.

What if the Eagles had run the ball all year? - BGN

In their last seven games the Eagles have run the hell out of the ball, becoming the first team since the 1985 Bears to have at least 175 rushing yards in seven straight games. That it has been 36 years since anyone has put up those numbers for less than half a season shows that it is next to impossible to keep that up for a whole year. But just for fun, what if they had? How absurd would the Eagles offense look if they had played the way they have over the past seven games over the full 14 games? The short answer is that it would be ridiculous.

Eye On The Enemy #78: Eagles vs. Giants Preview & Nick Sirianni Coach of the Year? - BGN Radio

On Episode 78 of Eye on the Enemy, host John Stolnis breaks down this week’s rematch with Ed Valentine, Editor-in-Chief of SB Nation’s Giants site Big Blue View. Also, the Eagles’ offensive turnaround over the last seven weeks has been nothing short of remarkable. If the Birds make the playoffs, where does Nick Sirianni rank among NFL Coach of the Year candidates?

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

As you can see, they remain in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed per game and per attempt, and they give up a healthy number of rushing first downs. Interestingly though, they have not allowed many explosive plays in the run game, as their three rushes of 20+ yards allowed is tied for the best in the NFL. That’s sort of similar to the Eagles’ rushing offense, by the way. The Eagles are averaging 5.1 yards per carry on the season, and they don’t have a single rush of over 40 yards. Still, the Eagles can run on any team, and they sure as hell can run on this team. Don’t overcomplicate it. Just run the damn ball.

The Eagles’ Running Game Has Made Them a Potential Playoff Spoiler - The Ringer

It would be easy to believe that the Eagles’ running game is good solely because of Hurts, but this doesn’t fully capture the picture. The Eagles are tied for fifth in the league in EPA per attempt on pure handoffs—no read options added, no designed quarterback runs. Even though the Hurts’s keeper will always float in the corner of the defense’s mind, the running game is working for the Eagles outside of Hurts’s influence. And here, some of that credit now goes to Miles Sanders, the Eagles’ third-year running back who has shown improvement in two key areas: decision-making and vision. Sanders is still good for a couple of runs a game in which he careens into the back of his own blocker, or rushes a decision and puts his blocker in a bad position. You can see center Jason Kelce, on this viral play, throw up his hands in frustration that Sanders didn’t wait for him to make the final block and pave the way to the end zone.

Best veteran contracts for all 32 NFL teams: Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, James Conner among the most valuable deals - ESPN+

Philadelphia Eagles: C Jason Kelce. Age: 34. Remaining contract (cap hit, percentage of cap): 2021: $5,574,000 (2.6%), 2022 [Void]: $5,999,000 (2.7%). If the Philadelphia Eagles do one thing really well, it’s run the football. They’re third in Football Outsiders’ run offense DVOA, and sixth in adjusted line yards. In addition, the Eagles are third in adjusted line yards running in the middle or between the two guards. Kelce has been the linchpin in that rushing offense, as the veteran’s consistent ability to get out and move has sparked a diverse run game in Philadelphia. The best part about Kelce? His contract is extremely workable. He signed a reworked contract this offseason, but his future money can also be voided if the Eagles go in a different direction. If they stick with Kelce, his cap hit will go down every year until he’s a free agent. The veteran has given his all to the city of Philadelphia, and his contract remains team friendly as he gets older.

Sirianni optimistic he’ll be back for Sunday; Eagles ready if he’s not - NBCSP

Throughout the week, Sirianni has coached the Eagles virtually from his hotel room. The Eagles have a plan in place if Sirianni can’t coach the team on Sunday, but he’s still hoping he’ll be cleared in time. “I feel great,” he said. “Just waiting for my test to come back and get good news, hopefully.” The Eagles have had a few cases of COVID go through their team this week, but Sirianni said the rest of the coaching staff is healthy and ready to coach on Sunday. The only question is whether or not Sirianni will be with them. And he doesn’t have any sort of timetable in mind. “Whenever they tell me I can, I’m ready to go,” he said. “If they tell me a minute before the game, I’ll be there. If it’s two days before the game, I’ll be there. When they tell me I can go, I’m ready to go. Prepared the same way obviously as if I was in the building all week. The sooner the better.”

Eagles-Giants Week 16 cheat sheet: News, matchups, players to watch, more - The Athletic

Berman: This game isn’t as much of a gimme as it might seem, considering the Eagles are playing on a short week, have injury questions and might not have their head coach on the sideline. Plus, the Giants already beat them. Still, oddsmakers made the Eagles double-digit favorites for a reason. They’re the better team, the hotter team and they’re playing at home. The Eagles will win this game along the lines of scrimmage. They’ll continue to run the ball effectively, Hurts will take better care of the ball and the defense will have a banner performance. The Giants have scored two or more touchdowns just once in the past five games. It won’t be much better this week. The Eagles will have their first winning record since Week 1. Eagles 20, Giants 10

Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 16 - PFF

WR Kenny Golladay, New York Giants vs. CB STEVEN NELSON, Philadelphia Eagles. This season has been nothing short of a nightmare for Golladay in his inaugural campaign in New York. The former stud hasn’t reached 10 fantasy points since Week 4, hasn’t reached 60-plus yards since Week 3 and has yet to score a single touchdown this season. There is almost no upside with Golladay, and even less when we consider the fact that he’ll have to operate with Mike Glennon and/or Jake Fromm at quarterback the rest of the way. The Giants haven’t fielded a productive offense this season and rank just 25th in EPA per play, 23rd in offensive scoring (touchdowns plus field goals) and now have to take on an Eagles team that has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers for Week 16 - Fake Teams

WR37) DeVonta Smith. It’s hard to trust WRs on PHI while Jalen Hurts is at QB but Smith remains the only one to start in fantasy. Gets a NYG defense that gives up the 11th most PPG to WRs.

Report: Giants will start Jake Fromm at QB Sunday - Big Blue View

Jake Fromm will reportedly make his first NFL start at quarterback on Sunday when the New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Joe Judge has not announced whether Fromm or veteran Mike Glennon will start. There has, though, been an expectation that Fromm would start after he seemed to provide a spark at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Judge has only been willing to say that Fromm, signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad at the beginning of December, “did enough to be in consideration” for the start against Philadelphia. “There’s a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end of the game when the team is playing more of a two-minute prevent mode,” Judge said. “That’s not a knock on Jake, it’s just the reality and the truth.”

Three questions that need answers after Washington’s final three games - Hogs Haven

Does Washington have the answer at quarterback currently on their roster? On multiple occasions, Rivera has stated that during Washington’s four-game win streak, he and his staff need to evaluate the quarterback position internally and externally (free agency and draft prospects). Taylor Heinicke has played 13 games this year, starting in 12 of them. Heinicke’s ups and downs have created so much controversy among the local media and fanbase, but to this point has not decisively shown that he is capable of leading a team as their starter for an entire season for years on end. Heinicke missed week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols but will return against the Dallas Cowboys this week. Heinicke has an opportunity to face off against all three division opponents to end the season, and he’ll need three great games to convince his coaches that they do not need to look any further in their search for a quarterback. If you ask me, we’ll be talking about the draft options or trade targets for Washington by the time March comes around.

Cowboys vs. Football Team final injury report: Jourdan Lewis on COVID reserve - Blogging The Boys

The final injury report for the Dallas Cowboys is pretty good, but they lost a couple of more players to the COVID reserve list. Tyron Smith has been ruled out of the game on Sunday night versus the Washington Football Team. That is a surprise to no one as the Cowboys continue to be cautious with their left tackle with the playoffs approaching. Expect Terence Steele to see action in his place, with the possibility of Ty Nsekhe rotating. Dallas lost its slot corner for the game as Jourdan Lewis has been added to the COVID reserve list.

Bears to start Nick Foles at QB vs. Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron

Foles appeared in 9 games for the Bears last season, starting in 7 as he split the starting quarterback role with Mitchell Trubisky. The team went 2-5 with him in the starting lineup, excluding his comeback win against the Falcons for which he started as a backup. He finished with 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage. With the signing of Dalton and the draft selection of Fields, Foles has been inactive for much of the 2021 regular season and has yet to play a snap this year. He will be tasked with taking on a Seahawks defense which has allowed the most passing yards in the NFL through 15 weeks.

NFL Reacts #20: Chiefs COVID problems, Bucs injuries, and Pick 3 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda are helping you set your week 16 fantasy lineups as you compete for that championship spot. The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of question marks as they deal with a COVID outbreak making us feel skeptical about Patrick Mahomes this week. Tom Brady is coming off a shutout loss to the Saints, but that makes us almost more confident in playing him this week even without all of his top offensive weapons. We wrap things up with our Christmas weekend ‘Pick 3’ to get you set up for week 16 on DraftKings.

How to recognize Covid-19 symptoms from the omicron variant - Vox

The list of symptoms of Covid-19 has grown longer and stranger throughout the pandemic. With so many people now vaccinated, the warning signs of an infection have grown more subtle and vague. That’s becoming especially evident as the omicron variant gallops around the world, squeezing through the nooks and crannies in the wall of immunity that’s been built over the past two years.

