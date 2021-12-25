Christmas Day NFL double header

Merry Christmas from Bleeding Green Nation!

As a gift from the league, we get two games on Saturday evening, in a Week 16 lineup that has a lot of playoff implications.

The first matchup will feature the Cleveland Browns (7-7) on the road against the Green Bay Packers (11-3). Browns third-string QB, Nick Mullens, did a good job of keeping the team in the game last week, with most of the team and the two other QBs on the Covid list, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough and their post season chances have all but disappeared. The Packers have already clinched their division and have secured their spot in the postseason.

For the night game, the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (10-4). Carson Wentz may have only completed a handful of passes for the Colts last week, but they still had no problem winning, and the Cardinals are coming off a bizarre loss to the Lions, so anything could happen in the desert. Former Eagles Carson Wentz, Matt Pryor, Andrew Sendejo (for Indianapolis), Zach Ertz, and Jordan Hicks (for Arizona) will all be reunited for this Christmas night matchup.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s games.

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon

Online Streaming: FuboTV | NFL Network

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Cle.), 83 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Cle.), 225 (GB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 807 (Cle.), 811 (GB), 88 (National)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Cleveland Browns: +7.5 (+270)

Green Bay Packers: -7.5 (-350)

Over/under: 46 points

BLG PICK: Browns +7.5

SB Nation Blogs

Browns: www.DawgsByNature.com

Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: NFL Network

Online Streaming: FuboTV | NFL Network

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Ind.), 83 (Az.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Ind.), 225 (Az.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 813 (Ind.), 800 (Az.), 88 (National)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Indianapolis Colts: +1 (+100)

Arizona Cardinals: -1 (-120)

Over/under: 48.5 points

BLG Pick: Colts +1

SB Nation Blogs

Colts: www.StampedeBlue.com

Cardinals: www.RevengeoftheBirds.com

Open thread: Discuss Saturday’s games in the comments below.