Eagles activate Landon Dickerson from reserve/COVID-19

The Philadelphia Eagles activated Landon Dickerson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday afternoon, according to an official team announcement.

Dickerson was originally placed on reserve on Sunday, causing him to miss Philly’s Tuesday night game against the Washington Football Team. Sua Opeta started at left guard in his absence and seemed to play well enough. Pro Football Focus actually had Opeta as the Eagles’ fifth-highest graded offensive player and third-highest graded offensive lineman.

Still, the Eagles will be happy to get Dickerson back in the starting lineup. The rookie has settled in nicely after a slow start; he ranks 37th out of 83 guards graded by PFF. Dickerson, a bonafide people mover, has generally succeeded more as a run blocker than in pass protection.

The Eagles still currently have three other players on the COVID list: Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, and Ryan Kerrigan. Clark and Kerrigan might be unvaccinated based on what I’ve observed so they might not be able to return so quickly. Dillard might have more of a chance to be available if needed against the Giants.