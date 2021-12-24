Eagles vs. Giants Final Injury Report: Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata will play

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 16 game against the New York Giants.
No Eagles players were listed with game statuses, which means everyone on the active roster is healthy enough to play. This includes Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata, who will suit up despite being listed under “did not practice” all week long.
Nick Sirianni is still in the COVID protocol but he told reporters he’s feeling good. The Eagles’ head coach is hoping for a negative test so he can return to the team. If Sirianni isn’t able to get back before Sunday, Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will handle game management duties while offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will handle the play-calling.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)
...
RESERVE/COVID-19
OT Le’Raven Clark
OT Andre Dillard
DE Ryan Kerrigan
RESERVE/INJURED
OG Brandon Brooks
TE Jason Croom
T/G Jack Driscoll
DE Brandon Graham
OG Isaac Seumalo
LB Davion Taylor
NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)
The big news item on the Giants’ injury report is that starting receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable. He was activated from the COVID list but he’s still dealing with an oblique issue as he ramps up his conditioning.
Starting defensive tackle Austin Johnson was downgraded to not practicing on Friday after previously being listed as limited the past two days. Johnson is third on the Giants in sacks with 3.5.
The Giants also have eleventy billion players on IR and the COVID list combined. Their roster, which wasn’t that great to begin with, is depleted. No good reason for the Eagles to lose to this team ... again.
OUT
OG Ben Bredeson (ankle)
RB Gary Brightwell (neck)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)
DT Austin Johnson (foot)
WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/COVID ramp up)
DB J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up)
DE Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up)
...
RESERVE/COVID-19
LB Cam Brown
DB Keion Crossen
CB Adoree’ Jackson
CB Aaron Robinson
WR John Ross
RESERVE/INJURED
WR C.J. Board
LB TJ Brunson
LB Carter Coughlin
LB Nate Ebner
C Nick Gates
LB Trent Harris
LB Justin Hilliard
CB Darnay Holmes
TE Rysen John
QB Daniel Jones
DB Joshua Kalu
OG Shane Lemieux
LB Blake Martinez
OL Kyle Murphy
S Jabrill Peppers
WR Dante Pettis
WR Sterling Shepard
TE Kaden Smith
TE Levine Toilolo
CB Rodarius Williams
