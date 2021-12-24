Eagles vs. Giants Final Injury Report: Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata will play

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

No Eagles players were listed with game statuses, which means everyone on the active roster is healthy enough to play. This includes Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata, who will suit up despite being listed under “did not practice” all week long.

Nick Sirianni is still in the COVID protocol but he told reporters he’s feeling good. The Eagles’ head coach is hoping for a negative test so he can return to the team. If Sirianni isn’t able to get back before Sunday, Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will handle game management duties while offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will handle the play-calling.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

OT Le’Raven Clark

OT Andre Dillard

DE Ryan Kerrigan

RESERVE/INJURED

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

T/G Jack Driscoll

DE Brandon Graham

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Davion Taylor

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The big news item on the Giants’ injury report is that starting receiver Kadarius Toney is questionable. He was activated from the COVID list but he’s still dealing with an oblique issue as he ramps up his conditioning.

Starting defensive tackle Austin Johnson was downgraded to not practicing on Friday after previously being listed as limited the past two days. Johnson is third on the Giants in sacks with 3.5.

The Giants also have eleventy billion players on IR and the COVID list combined. Their roster, which wasn’t that great to begin with, is depleted. No good reason for the Eagles to lose to this team ... again.

OUT

OG Ben Bredeson (ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

DT Austin Johnson (foot)

WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/COVID ramp up)

DB J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up)

DE Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

LB Cam Brown

DB Keion Crossen

CB Adoree’ Jackson

CB Aaron Robinson

WR John Ross

RESERVE/INJURED

WR C.J. Board

LB TJ Brunson

LB Carter Coughlin

LB Nate Ebner

C Nick Gates

LB Trent Harris

LB Justin Hilliard

CB Darnay Holmes

TE Rysen John

QB Daniel Jones

DB Joshua Kalu

OG Shane Lemieux

LB Blake Martinez

OL Kyle Murphy

S Jabrill Peppers

WR Dante Pettis

WR Sterling Shepard

TE Kaden Smith

TE Levine Toilolo

CB Rodarius Williams