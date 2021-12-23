NFL Week 16 Game Picks

Our Week 16 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 15 weeks, Tyler is still in first with Shamus creeping up right behind him. The BGN community has sole possession of third place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are obviously favored against a bad, injured, and COVID-depleted New York Giants team. The Eagles are favored by 10 points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously siding with Philly.

NFL WEEK 16 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 15 Record 10-6 12-4 11-5 10-6 10-6 12-4 12-4 11-5 Season Record 140-84 143-81 144-80 138-86 132-92 136-88 137-87 141-83 49ers at Titans 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Titans Titans Vote Browns at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Browns Packers Packers Vote Colts at Cardinals Colts Colts Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote Giants at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote Rams at Vikings Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Vikings Vote Bills at Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Bills Patriots Bills Patriots Vote Buccaneers at Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote Jaguars at Jets Jets Jaguars Jaguars Jets Jaguars Jets Jaguars Vote Lions at Falcons Lions Falcons Falcons Lions Lions Lions Falcons Vote Chargers at Texans Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Charger Vote Ravens at Bengals Bengals Bengals Ravens Ravens Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote Bears at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Bears Seahawks Seahawks Vote Steelers at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vote Broncos at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Vote Football Team at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Football Team Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote Dolphins at Saints Saints Saints Dolphins Saints Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Vote

