 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Eagles have two Pro Bowlers

Filed under:

NFL Week 16 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: DEC 21 Washington Football Team at Eagles Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Our Week 16 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 15 weeks, Tyler is still in first with Shamus creeping up right behind him. The BGN community has sole possession of third place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are obviously favored against a bad, injured, and COVID-depleted New York Giants team. The Eagles are favored by 10 points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously siding with Philly.

NFL WEEK 16 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 15 Record 10-6 12-4 11-5 10-6 10-6 12-4 12-4 11-5
Season Record 140-84 143-81 144-80 138-86 132-92 136-88 137-87 141-83
49ers at Titans 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Titans Titans Vote
Browns at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Browns Packers Packers Vote
Colts at Cardinals Colts Colts Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote
Giants at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote
Rams at Vikings Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Vikings Vote
Bills at Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Bills Patriots Bills Patriots Vote
Buccaneers at Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote
Jaguars at Jets Jets Jaguars Jaguars Jets Jaguars Jets Jaguars Vote
Lions at Falcons Lions Falcons Falcons Lions Lions Lions Falcons Vote
Chargers at Texans Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Charger Vote
Ravens at Bengals Bengals Bengals Ravens Ravens Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote
Bears at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Bears Seahawks Seahawks Vote
Steelers at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vote
Broncos at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Vote
Football Team at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Football Team Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote
Dolphins at Saints Saints Saints Dolphins Saints Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 45%
    49ers
    (82 votes)
  • 54%
    Titans
    (97 votes)
179 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 4%
    Browns
    (8 votes)
  • 95%
    Packers
    (161 votes)
169 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 49%
    Colts
    (81 votes)
  • 50%
    Cardinals
    (83 votes)
164 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 3%
    Giants
    (6 votes)
  • 96%
    Eagles
    (169 votes)
175 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 94%
    Rams
    (152 votes)
  • 5%
    Vikings
    (9 votes)
161 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 48%
    Bills
    (78 votes)
  • 51%
    Patriots
    (82 votes)
160 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 93%
    Buccaneers
    (146 votes)
  • 6%
    Panthers
    (10 votes)
156 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 34%
    Jaguars
    (53 votes)
  • 65%
    Jets
    (102 votes)
155 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 53%
    Lions
    (84 votes)
  • 46%
    Falcons
    (73 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 98%
    Chargers
    (155 votes)
  • 1%
    Texans
    (2 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 27%
    Ravens
    (44 votes)
  • 72%
    Bengals
    (114 votes)
158 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 19%
    Bears
    (30 votes)
  • 80%
    Seahawks
    (127 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 4%
    Steelers
    (7 votes)
  • 95%
    Chiefs
    (149 votes)
156 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 32%
    Broncos
    (49 votes)
  • 67%
    Raiders
    (100 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 12%
    Football Team
    (21 votes)
  • 87%
    Cowboys
    (141 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 57%
    Dolphins
    (91 votes)
  • 42%
    Saints
    (66 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...