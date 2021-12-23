NFL Week 16 Game Picks

Our Week 16 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 15 weeks, Tyler is still in first with Shamus creeping up right behind him. The BGN community has sole possession of third place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are obviously favored against a bad, injured, and COVID-depleted New York Giants team. The Eagles are favored by 10 points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is unanimously siding with Philly.
NFL WEEK 16 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 15 Record
|10-6
|12-4
|11-5
|10-6
|10-6
|12-4
|12-4
|11-5
|Season Record
|140-84
|143-81
|144-80
|138-86
|132-92
|136-88
|137-87
|141-83
|49ers at Titans
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Titans
|Titans
|Vote
|Browns at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Browns
|Packers
|Packers
|Vote
|Colts at Cardinals
|Colts
|Colts
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vote
|Giants at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vote
|Rams at Vikings
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Vikings
|Vote
|Bills at Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Bills
|Patriots
|Bills
|Patriots
|Vote
|Buccaneers at Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Vote
|Jaguars at Jets
|Jets
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jets
|Jaguars
|Jets
|Jaguars
|Vote
|Lions at Falcons
|Lions
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Falcons
|Vote
|Chargers at Texans
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Charger
|Vote
|Ravens at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vote
|Bears at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Bears
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Vote
|Steelers at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Broncos at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Vote
|Football Team at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Football Team
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Dolphins at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Dolphins
|Saints
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Loading comments...