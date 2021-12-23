Eagles Injury Report: Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata listed under “did not participate” again

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

As was the case yesterday, today’s report is an estimation. The Eagles held a walk-through in lieu of a regular practice.

Two players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE for the second day in a row: Miles Sanders and Jordan Mailata.

Two straight DNPs typically isn’t a good sign for a player’s availability. Could the Eagles be without their lead running back and/or their starting left tackle against the G-Men?

The Eagles have enough backfield options to get by against New York if Sanders can’t suit up.

Mailata’s absence would be more troubling with his top two backups — Andre Dillard and Le’Raven Clark — currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Mailata can’t play, the Eagles could go with Brett Toth in just his second-ever NFL start. His backup could be practice squad member Kayode Awosika, who has never played in a regular season game. The Giants hardly have one of the league’s top pass rushes but it’s just not ideal if Mailata misses time.

With the Eagles needing more tackle depth, they re-signed Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

Another player was listed under DNP before being placed on reserve/COVID-19: Ryan Kerrigan.

Kerrigan was seen wearing a mask at media availability back in training camp, indicating that he could be unvaccinated. It’s unclear if his status in that regard has changed. If it hasn’t, the veteran edge rusher will be out for at least 10 days. Of course, it’s hardly like he’s made much of a positive impact this season.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles elevated defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad as a COVID replacement. The 27-year-old offers some NFL experience with 19 tackles and two sacks in 15 total games played. He figures to be the fourth guy in the edge rotation behind Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Tarron Jackson.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts and Jack Stoll.

One would think Hurts will play despite operating at less than 100%. Stoll might also have a chance to suit up.

Three players were upgraded to FULL PARTICIPATION: Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Howard.

All good to go for Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Ryan Kerrigan (illness) — placed on reserve/COVID-19

OT Jordan Mailata (ankle)

RB Miles Sanders (quad)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

TE Jack Stoll (knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The only change from the Giants’ Wednesday injury report was third string running back Gary Brightwell being upgraded to limited.

Kadarius Toney was activated from the COVID list but he’s still making his way back from multiple injuries. It’s not perfectly clear if he’ll be available to play in Philly.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OG Ben Bredeson (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin)

DT Austin Johnson (foot)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

OT Andrew Thomas (ankle)

DT Leonard Williams (elbow)