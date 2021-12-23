Thursday Night Football: Niners vs. Titans

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) on the road against the Tennessee Titans (9-5).

The Eagles will root for a Titans win for two reasons:

A Titans victory plus a Colts loss means Tennessee officially clinches the AFC South. Preferable to keep Indy away from hosting a home playoff game. A 49ers loss helps the Eagles’ playoff chances.

The Niners lead the all-time series between these teams, 9-5, including wins in their most recent two meetings. They last faced off back in Dec. 2017 with San Francisco getting a close 25-23 win at home. The last time they played each other in Tennessee was in oct. 2013, with the Niners getting a big road victory, 31-17.

Both teams have avoided being hit super hard by Covid heading into this matchup — which will probably be the last time we can say that about a game this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NFL Network

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 83 (Ten.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (SF), 225 (Ten.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 827 (SF), 830 (Ten.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers: -3 (-165)

Tennessee Titans: +3 (+145)

Over/Under: 44.5

BLG pick: Niners -3

Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.