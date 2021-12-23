Thursday Night Football: Niners vs. Titans

Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) on the road against the Tennessee Titans (9-5).
The Eagles will root for a Titans win for two reasons:
- A Titans victory plus a Colts loss means Tennessee officially clinches the AFC South. Preferable to keep Indy away from hosting a home playoff game.
- A 49ers loss helps the Eagles’ playoff chances.
The Niners lead the all-time series between these teams, 9-5, including wins in their most recent two meetings. They last faced off back in Dec. 2017 with San Francisco getting a close 25-23 win at home. The last time they played each other in Tennessee was in oct. 2013, with the Niners getting a big road victory, 31-17.
Both teams have avoided being hit super hard by Covid heading into this matchup — which will probably be the last time we can say that about a game this weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NFL Network
Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021
Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink (field reporters)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (SF), 83 (Ten.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (SF), 225 (Ten.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 827 (SF), 830 (Ten.), 88 (National)
Online Streaming
Odds
San Francisco 49ers: -3 (-165)
Tennessee Titans: +3 (+145)
Over/Under: 44.5
BLG pick: Niners -3
Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
