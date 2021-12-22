Two Eagles players selected to 2022 Pro Bowl roster

The NFL announced their 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday evening and a total of two Philadelphia Eagles players made the final cut: Jason Kelce and Darius Slay.
Jason Kelce — Center —5th Pro Bowl selection
Darius Slay — Cornerback — 4th Pro Bowl selection
Some thoughts about the news:
- The Eagles had five Pro Bowl players when they were 7-7 in 2019. They only had three when they were 7-7 in 2018. They had three despite being 4-9-1 last year. Once again back to 7-7, they only have two in 2021.
- There’s no question Kelce, the Eagles’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, is deserving of yet another honor. He’s a legend and really should be in the Hall of Fame. Kelce is currently Pro Football Focus’s second-highest graded center, just behind Creed Humphrey. Despite turning 34 in November, it’s clear he’s still incredibly athletic and can do things other centers simply can’t or don’t do. His blocking downfield on Miles Sanders’ big run against Washington was a perfect example of that much.
- It’s been good to see Slay bounce back this season after not exactly lighting the world on fire in 2020. Slay has three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in 2021. He’s allowed just a 74.0 passer rating when targeted (compared to 111.9 last year) and he’s PFF’s fourth-highest graded cornerback.
- Slay is the first Eagles cornerback to make a Pro Bowl since Asante Samuel in 2009.
- Fletcher Cox’s streak of six consecutive Pro Bowl berths — one shy of Reggie White’s franchise record — came to an end. Cox is coming off a good game against Washington but he’s hardly been in prime form all season long.
- Javon Hargrave was looking like a lock to be not only a Pro Bowl selection but an All-Pro choice early on in the year with six sacks in his first five games. But zero sacks in his six after that didn’t help his case.
- Jake Elliott and Lane Johnson were in reasonable Pro Bowl consideration. Johnson’s missed games (understandably due to mental health reasons) likely worked against him.
- To be determined if the Eagles had an Pro Bowl alternates.
- Full NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters can be viewed here.
Loading comments...