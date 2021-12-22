Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Giants game; plus COVID/practice squad news

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles obviously didn’t have an actual practice just one day after their Tuesday game.

Five players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Le’Raven Clark, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Miles Sanders.

Clark was listed with an illness and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s the third Eagles offensive lineman — joining Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard — to go on that list in the past four days. That much is concerning for the OL outlook in terms of both potential spread and immediate depth issues. Clark was one of three backup blockers behind the starters on Tuesday night. Now the current swing tackle is Brett Toth.

Elsewhere on the COVID front, Nick Sirianni might have to miss this week’s game after testing positive on Wednesday morning. More on that here.

Cox and Kelce were listed with “rest” designations, per usual. The veteran should be fine for Sunday.

Mailata was seen limping late in the Washington game so his status will be worth monitoring as this week progresses. Especially with the Eagles thin on OT depth. If he couldn’t play, Toth would start in his place ... with practice squad rookie Kayode Awosika likely called up to be the top backup.

As it was explained to reporters, the Eagles kept Sanders out of the Washington game after a certain point to manage his injury situation. That being said, he was previously listed with an ankle injury and now he’s dealing with a quad issue as well.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard, Lane Johnson, and Jack Stoll.

Hurts is seemingly less than 100% with his ankle injury but one would expect it won’t prevent him from playing.

Howard is still feeling some effects from his knee injury but should be able to play.

Johnson normally gets rest early in the week.

Stoll got hurt on a big hit on Tuesday. Seems like he might have a shot to play this week anyway.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Le’Raven Clark (illness) — PLACED ON RESERVE/COVID-19

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

OT Jordan Mailata (ankle)

RB Miles Sanders (quad)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

TE Jack Stoll (knee)

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD NEWS

The Eagles announced three practice squad protections on Wednesday. These players can’t be poached ahead of Sunday’s game: Kayode Awosika, Jared Mayden, and Mac McCain.

Awosika is a top candidate to be elevated as a COVID replacement for Sunday’s game. Even if Dickerson and/or Dillard return, there’s a decent chance Clark will be out. (Note: I’ve often noticed Clark wearing a mask, indicating he might be unvaccinated. If that’s the case, he’s definitely out for at least 10 days.) Calling up Awosika gives the Eagles more depth up front.

Mayden continues to receive protections despite the fact the Eagles can’t elevate him without subjecting him to the waiver process. That is, unless he’s bumped up as a COVID replacement. The Eagles seem to like Mayden as a special teams contributor.

McCain received a protection for the second straight week. The Eagles seem to value his long-term potential.

A little curious to see the Eagles didn’t use a fourth protection since that’s their maximum and they’ve previously protected John Hightower a bunch in the past. Not that they currently figure to need him this week with Quez Watkins back from the COVID list.

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (11) [1]

S Jared Mayden (5) [2]

G/T Kayode Awosika (4)

CB Craig James (3)

CB Mac McCain (2)

TE Noah Togiai (2)

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

DE Cameron Malveaux (1)

LB JaCoby Stevens (1)

RB Jason Huntley

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

C Luke Juriga

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Giants held a walkthrough on Wednesday so their report is also an estimation.

Giants backup guard Ben Bredeson and third string running back Gary Brightwell were listed as DNPs.

Top running back Saquon Barkley (averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season), starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, starting defensive tackle Leonard Williams, starting nose tackle Austin Johnson, and No. 2 tight end Kyle Rudolph were all notably listed as limited.

The Giants placed both starting quarterback Daniel Jones and starting wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve this week.

There are multiple key players currently on NYG’s COVID list, including starting wide receiver Kadarius Toney and starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. It’s possible they’ll be cleared before Sunday’s game.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OG Ben Bredeson (ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin)

DT Austin Johnson (foot)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

OT Andrew Thomas (ankle)

DT Leonard Williams (elbow)