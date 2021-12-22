NFL Draft Preview: Bowl Season (Part 4)

This will be a multi-part series looking at every college football bowl game and the prospect to watch on each team for their respective matchup. Even with some players sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, there are still future pro players on the field worth keeping an eye on. (All listed times are EST.) Previously in this series: PART 1 | PART 2 | PART 3.

Frisco Football Classic, December 23rd, 3:30 PM on ESPN

DeAndre Torrey, Running Back, North Texas: DeAndre Torrey stands at only 5’7”, but packs a load at 200 pounds. The senior running back has been the engine of North Texas’ offense this year. Torrey has carried the ball 248 times this year for over 1,200 yards while scoring 13 times on the ground. Torrey is a stout, hard running back who will see a lot of action in his final college game.

Jack Sorensen, Wide Receiver, Miami (Ohio): Jack Sorensen was a big play threat for the RedHawks this year. The senior receiver averaged almost 19 yards per reception while scoring 10 times through the air. Sorensen breakout year was due to his excellent blend of route running, acceleration and ball tracking. In a crowded group of receivers headed to the NFL draft, Sorensen is worth a watch tomorrow.

Gasparilla Bowl, December 23rd, 7 PM on ESPN

Big Kat Bryant, Edge, UCF: After four years at Auburn, Big Kat Bryant transferred to UCF where he put up an All-AAC worthy year. Bryant’s size (he earns the name Big Kat) and athleticism makes him hard to handle for the linemen he has been up against. Florida is arguably the most talented offense Bryant and the Knights have faced this season. This is a great chance for Bryant to show out.

Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida: Kaiir Elam has a ton of d hype swirling around him right now, but the talented cornerback has not announced whether he’d declare for the 2022 draft. In the meantime, Elam is suiting up for Florida’s bowl game and has a great chance to put a bow on his excellent season. If Elam does declare, he could be a top 15 pick.

Hawai’i Bowl, December 24th, 8 PM on ESPN

Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis: Calvin Austin III is one of the fastest players in the country. The senior wideout has gone over 1,000 yards in each of the last season, mostly due to his incredible speed. Sure he is a bit undersized, but you can’t hit what you can’t catch. Expect Austin to make a few big plays on offense and special teams to cap off an exciting college career.

Khoury Bethley, Safety, Hawai’i: Hawai’i has a defensive weapon and his name is Khoury Bethley. The senior defensive back is a do-it-all defender who picked off five passes this year while piling up four sacks, 8.5 TFLs, 6 six passes defended and one forced fumble. The Rainbow Warriors deploy Bethley in all sorts of ways, making him one of the more exciting defenders to watch in College football.

Camellia Bowl, December 25th, 2:30 PM on ESPN

Blake Carroll, Linebacker, Georgia State: Georgia State’s defense is led by their senior linebacker, Blake Carroll. Carroll is a smart, seasoned player who brings it against the run and as a blitzer. His physicality has been his biggest asset at the college football level and could get some NFL teams to notice him.

Justin Hall, Wide Receiver, Ball State: Justin Hall is an explosive player that Ball State uses in their passing game, running game, and special teams. His speed allows him to deliver whenever he gets the ball and the NFL should be interested in a receiver with his ability to make big plays.