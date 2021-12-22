Eagles-WFT snap count analysis: Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard share the workload

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 15 win over the Washington Football Team.
OFFENSE
- Sua Opeta got the start at left guard with Landon Dickerson missing the game on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Dallas Goedert led all skill players in snaps (66), targets (9), receptions (7), receiving yards (135), and yards per reception (19.3). Washington clearly didn’t have an answer for him. He could’ve had an even more productive game, too, if he didn’t drop two passes that hit him right in the hands.
- DeVonta Smith led all Eagles receivers in playing time after nonsensically not doing so in his last outing. He was only targeted five times, which still isn’t enough. His highlight was his incredible sideline grab. He had an opportunity to made a play deep down the field but Jalen Hurts failed to hit him.
- Jalen Reagor had a career game with three receptions for 57 yards. Good for him!
- Jack Stoll earned from praise from Nick Sirianni after the game. He’s quietly been a solid TE2, mostly contributing as a blocker. Though he did have one catch for seven yards in this one.
- Miles Sanders led all Eagles running backs in carries with 18 for 131 yards (7.3 average). He’s still yet to score a touchdown this season (no, seriously, look it up) but he’s been pretty efficient. Sanders admittedly left meat on the bone on his his 38-yard run; he said he should’ve followed Jason Kelce downfield to the left instead of cutting back right. Sanders took a backseat later in the game with the Eagles wanting to make sure he’s healthy for a short turnaround to the Week 16 game against the New York Giants.
- Jordan Howard didn’t get involved until after the first quarter. A bulk of his action came after Sanders was being rested. In his first game back from injury, Howard logged 15 carries for 69 yards (4.6 average). Nice work by him.
- Quez Watkins saw his lowest snap percentage of the season. His previous low was 48% in Week 1. The decrease was likely related to how he missed a lot of game prep while on the COVID list.
- Greg Ward saw his third highest snap percentage of the season. He caught his first pass since Week 4 to set up a 2nd-and-1 on a field goal drive. Later, he made a nice grab on Hurts’ back shoulder throw for a touchdown. Three of Ward’s four catches this year are touchdown receptions. Not bad. This score was also his first non-garbage time TD this year.
- No targets for Tyree Jackson or JJAW.
- Kenneth Gainwell was RB3. He didn’t have a carry but he did see a target in the passing game, which he couldn’t hold on to. Gainwell was open for a touchdown on the goal-to-go play where Hurts forced the ball to a double-covered Smith. Gainwell also took over for Reagor as the Eagles’ kick returner.
- Darius Slay played an offensive snap! He lined up in the slot before running in motion. His presence as a decoy seemed to work since Sanders had a successful run on the play. Now we need to Slay get an actual target. Fun to see Nick Sirianni be creative and get him involved.
DEFENSE
- T.J. Edwards had another good game. He missed making a tackle on the first snap but he later had a tackle for loss and also a pass breakup to force a three-and-out.
- Fletcher Cox had his best game in quite some time. He came up with a big sack to prevent WFT from picking up any points before the end of the first half. He also came up with a half sack to kill Washington’s chance to make it a one score game in the fourth quarter. Cox rightfully took advantage of a WFT offensive line missing Brandon Scherff and multiple centers. He had one tackle for loss and four quarterback hits.
- Derek Barnett has two sacks in his last 17 games.
- Javon Hargrave’s snap count was his lowest from a non-blowout this year. He did get evaluated in the medical tent at one point during the game.
- Genard Avery did a really nice job of timing a snap to force a stop on a 3rd-and-short.
- Tarron Jackson had a nice TFL. Good to see him flashing in limited playing time.
- Ryan Kerrigan did not show up in the box score against his former team. That’s too bad. Three total tackles and zero sacks in 281 snaps played this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Josiah Scott logged two special teams tackles on Tuesday night.
- Second straight game where Boston Scott hasn’t taken a touch. He’s fallen to RB4 in the pecking order.
- Not pictured in the graphic: Brett Toth and Le’Raven Clark each played five ST snaps.
DID NOT PLAY
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew, Jack Anderson
INACTIVE: Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr.
- Anderson was activated from injured reserve prior to the game. He was one of three backup offensive linemen available. The other two were Toth and Clark.
