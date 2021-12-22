Eagles News: Jalen Hurts bounces back

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

In Roob’s Observations, exorcising the Ghost of Joe Webb in win over Washington - NBCSP

3. I felt like it took Jalen Hurts most of the first quarter to feel comfortable, and he certainly didn’t look comfortable on those two early sacks, including the one he fumbled away. That’s not surprising after a 23-day layoff. But once he settled in, Hurts did some good things. Obviously, the INT wasn’t his fault – it was a perfect throw that Dallas Goedert dropped … and kicked? After that, he delivered the ball really well. He did not look particularly nimble on that ankle, and he didn’t run a lot, although he did rush for his 9th TD of the season. But overall it was a solid performance for Hurts in his first game after the Giants disaster.

NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles help themselves with win over Washington - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles beating the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night was a big deal for their playoff hopes. With a loss, the Birds’ chances would’ve dropped to just 6%. Instead, the win raised Philly’s chances to 36% with three games to go. This much according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection. The Eagles are currently right on the cusp of the NFC playoff picture. If the season ended today, they’d just miss out due to Minnesota having the common games tiebreaker. Fortunately for the Eagles, the season doesn’t end today. They still have three games to make up ground on the Vikings.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles defeat Washington, 27-17 in a weird Tuesday night game - BGN Radio

Jessica Towne Taylor and Eytan Shander discuss the good, bad and ugly from the Eagles’ crazy Tuesday night victory against the Washington Football Team.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game - PhillyVoice

On the night, Hurts was 20 of 26 for 296 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. The INT wasn’t his fault, but he was also bailed out on an underthrown ball that probably should have been an INT, but instead Dallas Goedert stole the ball away for a long gain. So those two things probably cancel each other out. Hurts’ highlight of the game was on a back shoulder throw to Greg Ward, on what was one of his best passes of the season. Hurts also scored two touchdowns, giving him 10 on the season. He’s four behind the all-time, single-season quarterback rushing TD record of 14, set by Cam Newton in 2011. He’s got an outside shot at that record.

Back to .500 - Iggles Blitz

At first, I thought Nick Sirianni was throwing too much. I was shocked when I checked the stats and the Eagles had 80 rushing yards late in the first half. It sure seemed like Sirianni and his staff called a great game. They used Sanders on a lot of wide runs, where his speed hurt the defense. Then they pounded WAS with Jordan Howard up the middle. Hurts only ran 8 times, but 2 of those were short TDs. Hurts played well. He made a couple of poor decisions in the Red Zone and failed to spot a wide open Reagor running down the field, but overall found the open guys and got them the ball. The highlight was his TD to Ward. Hurts put the ball in a spot where only Ward would have a chance to play it. This wasn’t a wide open player just waiting for the ball. Hurts made a smart, accurate throw and anticipated Ward adjusting. On a wet, cold, sloppy night, Hurts handled the ball well. Little things like that help you win. This might not have been the blowout that some people wanted or expected, but it was a good win. They overcame adversity, beat an inferior opponent and stayed pretty healthy.

Jalen Hurts passes Michael Vick, Eagles rumble past Washington to bolster playoff hopes - ESPN

QB breakdown: Hurts ended 20-of-26 passing for 296 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing eight times for 38 yards with a pair of scores. He turned the ball over twice early. The first — a dropped pass by tight end Dallas Goedert that caromed off his ankle and into the hands of Landon Collins — was not his fault. The second — a lost fumble deep in Washington territory — was. But Hurts found his footing after that and made a number of plays with his legs and arm, including a 19-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Greg Ward midway through the fourth quarter to put the game away. The cameras caught an animated coach Nick Sirianni yelling in the direction of Hurts on the sideline following his second turnover. “Jalen’s dad coached him hard. My dad coached me hard. I think Jalen responds to tough coaching. He likes tough coaching. I wasn’t going to back down on him. I thought he was careless with the football and I let him know that. We’re just honest with each other,” Sirianni said. “He played a great football game today — one of the best games I’ve seen him play. What an unbelievable job by him of flushing [the early turnovers] and moving on.”

Worth the wait: Eagles firmly in playoff hunt after critical victory - PE.com

Perhaps it took a few possessions longer than many wanted, but once the Eagles knocked off the rust from a 16-day layoff from gameday (in this case, night), it was all systems go on Tuesday against the Washington Football Team. Recovering from a 10-point deficit created by a series of self-inflicted wounds, the Eagles roared back with 20 unanswered points on the way to a 27-17 win in prime time at Lincoln Financial Field to reach 7-7 on the season and firmly entrench themselves in the middle of the NFC playoff picture. How did they do it? The defense limited Washington and newly signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to 237 total yards and just 63 on the ground. The offense, meanwhile, took control of the line of scrimmage and overpowered Washington’s defensive front with 519 total net yards and incredible balance – 281 in the passing game and 238 on the ground, an assault that moved the ball up and down the field for most of the night. “I’ve never been part of anything like this,” running back Jordan Howard said after his return to the lineup after missing two games with a knee injury. Howard contributed 69 rushing yards on 15 carries. “This offense, we’re getting it done in a lot of ways. And you can see the defense, even if there isn’t a physical reaction, they get down. They don’t know what to do to stop us.”

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Rams’ win over Seahawks, Eagles’ victory against Washington - NFL.com

The Washington defensive front looked utterly lost trying to defend the run. Philadelphia entered as the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, and Washington more or less played the role of matador in furthering that ranking. Miles Sanders led the way with 131 yards on 18 carries, but he didn’t have to break many tackles for it. Washington was blown off the ball such that Sanders was able to repeatedly break into the second and third level of the defense before any WFT defender laid a hand on him, resulting in big gains that flipped field position and set up Hurts for 12-for-15 success on play-action passes, per Next Gen Stats. Jordan Howard fared well in a complimentary role (15 for 69), and Hurts tucked it for another 38 yards and a pair of rushing scores.

Doug Pederson: How to Build A Super Bowl Winning QB Room - The 33rd Team

Whether you’re a first-time head coach or a veteran head coach, the ability to establish a strong and stable quarterback room is the most consequential aspect of achieving success in the NFL. The first piece of that is to identify a starting quarterback you believe you can win with at a high level and put together a plan to maximize his talents. That starts with hammering the evaluation process. You do this with all your players, but it’s particularly important with the quarterback position to spend significant time diving into the makeup and chemistry of the player. I think you can’t do enough with the evaluation process.

Giants hoping Kadarius Toney can return for final games - Big Blue View

Toney has played nine games. He has 35 receptions for 392 yards, averages of 3.9 receptions and 43.6 receiving yards per games. Toney has returned just one punt for no yards, never really being healthy enough to work his way into the punt or kickoff return picture on more than an emergency basis. His rookie season has not necessarily been a wasted one. Toney’s rookie season, though, has raised more questions — both about his reliability and the Giants’ ability to use him properly — than it has answered.

After further review: Cowboys offense got back on track at Giants, even if it didn’t look like it - Blogging The Boys

On Sunday against a bad Giants team, the Cowboys managed only 328 total yards and two touchdowns all game long. Dak Prescott averaged less than six yards per attempt and had another turnover late in the fourth quarter. And Dallas scored only 21 points against a team they put up 44 on last time they met. So what the heck is up with this headline, you may ask. The Cowboys offense did not, by any stretch of the imagination, light up the scoreboard this week. It wasn’t the triumphant return to form that their performance against the Falcons was earlier this year. And the truth is they left some points on the field in this game. But on the whole, the way this offense played in this one compared to their recent performances was much better.

Off Day Debrief #68: Raiders and Vikings win + Did the Eagles get screwed? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton react to the two games played on Monday Night Football, give out their MVP and LVP points of the week, and preview the final two games of Week 15. The Browns gave the game away at the end. Kirk Cousins ain’t pretty, but he did just enough Is Justin Fields’ floor too low to be a great quarterback? MVPs & LVPs of the week. BLG goes on a rant to end all rants about the Eagles getting screwed. Can the Seahawks win out and make a run at the playoffs?

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message