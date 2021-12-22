Eagles rookie report card from the win over Washington

The Eagles beat the Washington Football Team in the rain to move to 7-7 on the season. The conditions were far from ideal, but the Eagles pulled ahead to stay in the wild card hunt. Their rookies played a noticeable role in the Eagles win.

DeVonta Smith: B

The Eagles once again ran their offense through their ground game and mostly targeted Dallas Goedert when they decided to air it out. Even with a small target share, DeVonta Smith had an incredible catch early in the game where he acrobatically pulled in a pass on the sidelines to convert for a first down. It was originally ruled incomplete before Nick Sirianni’s successful challenge.

Smith’s presence clearly makes a difference, with the Eagles using him to clear out the defense for Goedert to make plays. Hopefully he sees some more targets in the coming games.

Landon Dickerson: N/A

Landon Dickerson missed today’s game since he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dickerson’s absence was noticeable as Sua Opeta was a downgrade at left guard. The Eagles were able to still run the ball well, but the pass protection wasn’t quite there.

Get well soon Landon!

Milton Williams: B

Milton Williams and the rest of the defense feasted on Washington’s undermanned offensive line. Williams was stout and made a few plays in the backfield. This was a strong showing from him.

Zech McPhearson: N/A

After a solid game against the Jets, Zech McPhearson was relegated to special teams duty as the Eagles secondary was fully healthy today.

Kenneth Gainwell: B

Kenneth Gainwell got limited opportunities on offense with Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders both healthy, but he looked really solid as a kick returner. After weeks of Jalen Reagor stinking it up returning kicks, Gainwell looked so much more decisive and had some solid run backs.

It would still be nice to see Gainwell involved more on offense, but he is in kind of a tough position when the backs ahead of him are healthy.

Marlon Tuipulotu: N/A

Did not dress for the game.

Patrick Johnson: N/A

Did not see any defensive snaps.

Tarron Jackson: B+

Tarron Jackson always makes the most out of his snaps. Against Washington, Jackson looked really excellent against the run and had a huge tackle behind the line. All in all, Jackson stood out once again despite limited snaps.

Jack Stoll: B

Jack Stoll once again was a crucial part of the running game as a blocker. He caught a rare pass that came his way but took a big hit and was shaken up. Hopefully he is okay.