Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 15

This whole week was doomed from the beginning, with COVID-19 spreading through teams like a wildfire, and even forcing the NFL to postpone games — although, pushing things back two days did very little. Even in the games that weren’t (as) affected, the performances were just off, either by the whole team, or notably by their quarterbacks. This rang true for a lot of former Eagles as well, with Carson Wentz completing just five passes in the Colts’ Thursday night, and linebacker Jordan Hicks having his lowest production since Week 7 in the Cardinals head-scratching loss to the Lions.

Here’s how things went in Week 15 for some former Eagles:

Saturday night football

The Colts (Matt Pryor, Andrew Sendejo, Carson Wentz) hosted the New England Patriots (Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills) on Saturday night, with Indianapolis pulling off a win despite Wentz only completing five (5. F.I.V.E.) passes.

Wentz had a lot to be mad about with a performance that finished 5-of-12 attempts for 57 yards and one touchdown, not to mention one interception — and two other passes that would have ended up being picked had they not been dropped by the Patriots defense. But, it wasn’t his stat line that provoked the QB to have a heated exchange with Matt Judon.

Have never seen Carson Wentz this mad pic.twitter.com/qybIlso4Tr — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 19, 2021

After the game, Wentz gave some insight into his anger, according to the Indy Star.

“Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides,” Wentz said. “Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

Judon for his part claimed he had no idea what got the QB so upset, and while there hasn’t been any video evidence to support Wentz’s account, you can expect the league to look into it.

Colts’ head coach also spoke after the 27-17 victory and refuted that he had any concerns about the passing game or passing production, despite what the numbers showed, according to ProFootball Talk.

“I’m not worried about being dynamic in the passing game. I have zero worries about the passing production today. We’ve proven that over four years that we can be dynamic in the pass game but what we need to prove, is we can win games like this. With great defense and running the football.”

As for some of the other former Eagles who played on Saturday, Matt Pryor is back to a limited role for the Colts’ offensive line, and safety Andrew Sendejo had four total tackles and one pass defended. For the Patriots, WR Nelson Agholor went 4-of-6 targets for 34 yards, and safety Jalen Mills finished the game with two total tackles.

Smith has huge kick return

Tremon Smith ran nearly the length of the field on Sunday in the Texans win over the Jaguars, taking a kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown — his first score of the year.

Tremon Smith goes the distance! 98-yard kick return TD #WeAreTexans



: #HOUvsJAX on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/WbuZkfciIm — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021

As for some of his teammates that are also former Eagles, linebacker Eric Wilson made his first tackles (2) since signing with Houston, and Cameron Johnston had four punts totaling 198 yards.

A whole bunch of ‘meh’

Let’s be honest, Week 15 wasn’t exactly a prime example for great and exciting football, and the very bleh-ness of it all was also seen from former Eagles.

DeSean Jackson had three targets in the Raiders’ Monday evening victory, but made only one catch for 11 yards.

had three targets in the Raiders’ Monday evening victory, but made only one catch for 11 yards. The Dolphins beat the Jets on Sunday, but Mack Hollins had just one target, that he didn’t catch, and Eric Rowe had three tackles, while also losing his spot in the starting lineup.

had just one target, that he didn’t catch, and had three tackles, while also losing his spot in the starting lineup. Safety Andrew Adams earned his third start in a row for the Bucs, and finished the game having made four total tackles and with one pass breakup (a dropped pick). The Buccaneers were shut out 9-0 by the Saints, and veteran safety Malcom Jenkins had four total tackles for New Orleans in their win.

earned his third start in a row for the Bucs, and finished the game having made four total tackles and with one pass breakup (a dropped pick). The Buccaneers were shut out 9-0 by the Saints, and veteran safety had four total tackles for New Orleans in their win. Jordan Poyer had six total tackles in the Bills win over the Panthers on Sunday, and OL Ryan Bates was on the field for six offensive snaps.

had six total tackles in the Bills win over the Panthers on Sunday, and OL was on the field for six offensive snaps. The Cardinals somehow lost to the Lions in Week 15 — seriously, how did that happen!? Zach Ertz had his most targets (11) of the season, while catching just six of those for 74 yards. Linebacker Jordan Hicks had his least productive game since Week 7, making just four total tackles against Detroit.

had his most targets (11) of the season, while catching just six of those for 74 yards. Linebacker had his least productive game since Week 7, making just four total tackles against Detroit. The Packers were this close to losing to the Ravens, if only for that last-minute two-point conversion, but they ultimately pulled off a 31-30 win. Cornerback Rasul Douglas tied his season-high of nine total tackles in the game, and his teammate CB Chandon Sullivan had just two total tackles. Veteran OT Dennis Kelly did get his first start of the season for Green Bay and took 62 offensive snaps.

tied his season-high of nine total tackles in the game, and his teammate CB had just two total tackles. Veteran OT did get his first start of the season for Green Bay and took 62 offensive snaps. For the Seahawks, in a game that was postponed to Tuesday night, CB Sidney Jones had four total tackles against the Rams, and CB Ryan Neal had eight tackles, good for a new season-high.

Inactives, Covid updates, and other notables

Running back Kenjon Barner was signed to the Bucs practice squad last week, and while he was elevated ahead of Sunday’s game, was ultimately listed as inactive. Although, given the growing list of injuries to the offensive skill players, it’s not unrealistic to see Barner get some playing time in the coming weeks.

was signed to the Bucs practice squad last week, and while he was elevated ahead of Sunday’s game, was ultimately listed as inactive. Although, given the growing list of injuries to the offensive skill players, it’s not unrealistic to see Barner get some playing time in the coming weeks. Other inactives in Week 15 include: OL Josh Andrews (Falcons), SAF Will Parks (Dolphins). Parks was waived by Miami and claimed by Joe Douglas on the New York Jets.

(Falcons), SAF (Dolphins). Parks was waived by Miami and claimed by Joe Douglas on the New York Jets. There were also several former Eagles who were designated to the Covid/reserve list: Matt Barkley (Panthers), Kamu Grugier-Hill (Texans), Terrence Brooks (Texans), Cre’Von LeBlanc (Texans PS), Wendell Smallwood (Washington Football Team).

(Panthers), (Texans), (Texans), (Texans PS), (Washington Football Team). Jason Peters was ruled out for the Bears on Monday Night Football with an ankle injury.

was ruled out for the Bears on Monday Night Football with an ankle injury. Safety Elijah Riley took a scary hit during Sunday’s Jets game and was carted off the field on a back board with a neck injury. Fortunately, his Dad announced that all tests were negative and he was up walking around afterward, and was able to fly back with his team. Prior to his injury, he made six total tackles against the Dolphins.