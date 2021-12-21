 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Washington third quarter score updates

After the second quarter, the Eagles and Washington are tied at a score of 10 to 10.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This is your third quarter thread for the 2021 Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team game. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

TWITTER UPDATES

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...