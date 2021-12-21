Eagles-Washington inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team.

The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, and Kary Vincent Jr.

Mac McCain, who is usually a healthy scratch, is active.

All four running backs are active: Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott.

The Eagles activated Jack Anderson from injured reserve to give them another depth offensive lineman. Anderson, Le’Raven Clark, and Brett Toth are the backups behind starters Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Lane Johnson.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Reid Sinnett - Third quarterback.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

DB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth defensive back.

Washington Football Team Inactive List

Garrett Gilbert is starting at quarterback for Washington. The Football Team called up Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to be his backup.

There are no real shocking inactives for Washington, though it’s worth noting Sammis Reyes and Tim Settle are both out despite being activated from the COVID list today. Settle’s absence hurts Washington’s defensive line depth.

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

TE Sammis Reyes

DE James Smith-Williams

DT Tim Settle