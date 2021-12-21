Eagles vs. Washington Week 15 game preview and predictions

Well, the Week 15 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team is finally scheduled to be played tonight.

While there’s no question the Eagles got screwed by the postponement, it’s up to them to make the most of it. They should still be able to beat Washington, who is still currently missing a lot of players on the COVID list. It’s possible — likely, even — that the Football Team will activate some more players ahead of the 4:00 PM deadline. We’ll all be closely watching to see if Taylor Heinicke and/or Kyle Allen return to the roster or if it’ll be Garrett Gilbert starting at quarterback.

Regardless, the Eagles need to go out and win this game. It doesn’t necessarily have to be pretty. But in order to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture, the Birds must find a way.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles come out in this one. Will Nick Sirianni have them ready to go from the jump? Or will we see them come out flat after such a long layoff?

And how does Jalen Hurts look in his first start since 23 days ago? Is the ankle injury going to limit his mobility at all? Can he have a strong game as a passer after really struggling in his last outing?

There are a lot of lingering questions heading into tonight’s matchup. Some make it really hard for this game to predict. I know a lot of people are feeling nervous, especially with the memory of Joe Webb haunting them.

But that game was a classic letdown spot following the Eagles’ miraculous comeback in the Meadowlands. The Eagles have much less reason to overlook this key division game.

The Birds are going to take advantage of an undermanned opponent and emerge victorious. No matter who Washington starts under center, it will be one of the league’s lesser quarterbacks. And Jonathan Gannon’s unit has kept those types in check all season long. Offensively, the Eagles might not be able to score at all but they have what it takes to outpace the points that the Football Team can put up.

It’s an Eagles win tonight as wild card fever continues.

For more, check out BGN's weekly NFL game predictions.

Score prediction: 27 to 17, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Ryan Kerrigan notches two sacks.

